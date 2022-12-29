Sharaputdin Magomedov Scouting Report: Background & Highlights

Last night, news of highly touted Russian prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov became public. Here’s all you need to know about the undefeated standout.

Sharaputdin Magomedov Background & MMA Record

Sharaputdin Magomedov was born on May 16, 1994, and fights out of Moscow, Russia. He stands 6’2″ tall and currently goes by the nickname of “Shara Bullet” or “Bullet” for short. Magomedov is managed by Ali Abdelaziz, who has also managed former champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev, Henry Cejudo, and many other top-tier talent across the sport.

Sharaputdin Magomedov has been listed as both a welterweight and a middleweight, so it is unclear which division he will make his UFC debut in. However, he has earned the distinction as the #1-ranked middleweight in Russia according to Tapology. Therefore, it seems likely that he will be competing in the middleweight division.

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s professional record is listed as 11-0 on Sherdog despite ESPN’s Brett Okomoto stating that he holds a record of 17-0. The website’s associate editor, Jay Pettry, cleared up this discrepancy on Twitter.

“For some important clarification: Sharaputdin Magomedov is 11-0 as a professional #MMA fighter, according to Sherdog Fight Finder investigations. Five add’l bouts took place under modified rules at Nashe Delo events, and he only faced Jiayidaer Aili once.”

To further add to the confusion, Tapology has his record listed at 16-0. The same bouts are listed on Sherdog and Tapology, but five of them are counted as exhibition contests by the former.

Magomedov’s pro career began in 2017. The 28-year-old Russian has a finish rate of 91%, with 10 of his 11 victories coming by KO/TKO.

Sharaputdin Magomedov Highlights

With a 91% finish rate, there isn’t a shortage of highlights available for the Russian prospect. You can check out some of his action below, courtesy of YouTube channels FIGHTsportTV and LK M.

MMA News will keep you posted on the first UFC fight booking for Sharaputdin Magomedov the moment that information becomes available.

