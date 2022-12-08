Sonnen: Paddy Pimblett Didn’t ‘Win’ Jake Paul Exchange

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe that rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett got the better of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul during their recent exchange.

Since arriving on the sporting scene a number of years ago, amassing an unbeaten 6-0 professional boxing record ever since, Paul hasn’t been afraid to lay out challenges, most notably to those across the combat sphere in mixed martial arts.

From offering himself out for a UFC fight in exchange for Dana White accepting a number of contractual concessions to publicly laying out financial incentives for UFC stars like Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor to face him in the ring, “The Problem Child” has always had one eye on those in the cage.

And that trend hasn’t changed course in recent times, with the 25-year-old Cleveland native setting his sights on a sparring session with Pimblett following the Liverpudlian’s suggestion that his boxing matches are rigged.

Fella my team told me you have been trying to book me for ur podcast, Jan 5th. So I’m sending you a jet to bring you to Puerto Rico. Both of our teams will film. We spar, 5 rounds and then we can do your podcast. By then you will be back to your normal weight. No excuses. 🤝 ? https://t.co/3MufAO12O3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 30, 2022

Since Pimblett made the accusations, the pair have exchanged conditions. While Paul offered to fly “The Baddy” to Puerto Rico and put up $1 million for the spar, Pimblett countered by suggesting it would have to take place at Las Vegas’ UFC PI following his fight this weekend.

One man who’s been keeping a close eye on proceedings, as he often is with prominent topics in the sport, is Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen: Pimblett Didn’t Lose To Paul, But He Didn’t Win…

While he covers a variety of subjects on his YouTube channel, one name that has perhaps appeared more than most is Pimblett. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Brit, who recently called the former fighter-turned-analyst out for “always talking” about him.

With that, he probably won’t be too pleased to have been the subject of another recent video, which saw Sonnen assess his back and forth with Paul. According to “The American Gangster,” Pimblett didn’t get the better of the former Disney star during their sparring negotiations.

“Jake Paul, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ — they had their fight, who won?” Sonnen asked. “Jake Paul told Paddy ‘The Baddy’ a couple days ago, ‘I will fly you to where I am… and we’re going to spar. If you get the best of me, you get a million bucks.’ … Paddy ‘The Baddy’ responded and said, ‘You come out to the PI right now and I’ll do it.’

“Who wins that? Who wins that faceoff? I don’t think it’s Paddy… It’s an interesting spot. I have a hard time giving it to Paddy. I can’t call Paddy a loser. I can’t say he lost this. But I can’t say he won,” Sonnen added. “He was invited to a specific location to do a specific thing. He countered that.”

For now, Pimblett will be turning his attention towards Jared Gordon, whom he’s set to share the Octagon with this weekend at UFC 282.

🔴 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐘.



Paddy Pimblett is looking sharper, leaner and badder than ever ahead of #UFC282! pic.twitter.com/w9mX8GoFq0 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 5, 2022

Should he emerge victorious from his first PPV outing, perhaps “The Baddy” can fit in some time in the ring with Paul, who’s agreed to make a guest appearance on the Liverpool native’s podcast post-spar.

