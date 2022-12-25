UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar Passes Away At 45 Years Old

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar passed away today, December 24, 2022, due to heart complications. He was 45.

Stephan Bonnar is widely viewed as one of the most influential figures in UFC history. This is largely because he took part in arguably the most significant fight in UFC history when he took on Forrest Griffin in the finale of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Bonnar would lose that bout via unanimous decision, just as he did the rematch the following year, but the positive impact had already been registered. Bonnar’s 2005 bout against Griffin served as a lightning rod for the sport and influenced thousands of inspiring fighters to take the leap into the unknown terrain of their destinies.

Bonnar would retire with a professional record of 15-9, with his last fight coming against Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131 in 2014.

Stephan Bonnar has shared the Octagon with legendary names like Jon Jones, Rashad Evans, Mark Coleman, and the aforementioned Forrest Grifin. A fair case can be made that if not for his classic duel with Griffin, the sport and its surrounding media, MMA News included, would not be in existence today.

UFC.com reported on the tragic passing of Bonnar, an they quoted company president Dana White in saying the following:

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

You can view the first, immortal bout between Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin below. MMA News sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Stephan Bonnar on this tragic evening.

What is your favorite memory of Stephan Bonnar?