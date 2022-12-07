Stephen Thompson & Kevin Holland Suffer Same UFC Orlando Fallout

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put on an amazing performance at UFC Orlando last weekend, but now it has been revealed that both have suffered the same fate.

The main event of the UFC Orlando event featured two top welterweights, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. The two men put on a fantastic show for the Florida fans in what some are calling a Fight of the Year candidate. Unfortunately for Holland, the fight was stopped after the fourth round due to a hand injury.

Thompson was deemed the winner by TKO and although it was Holland that suffered the fight-ending injury, Thompson did not escape scot-free.

MMA Junkie

Stephen Thompson Reveals His Post-Fight Injuries

Leading up to this bout, both men had an unspoken, or perhaps spoken, agreement that it would be a standup war. Thompson had spoken previously about wanting to face a striker in his next bout after having a difficult time with two grappling heavy opponents. Holland was game and both athletes stuck to their striking-based agreement.

The striking heavy fight has led to broken hands for both Thompson and Holland.

“It’s broken,” said Thompson of his hand while a guest on The MMA Hour, h/t Bloody Elbow. “I get an MRI tomorrow. We both — Kevin broke his right hand and I broke my left hand in the fight. I didn’t feel it until after I took the gloves off, to be honest with you. As soon as I took the gloves off, I was like, ‘Okay, something’s not right. I’ve felt this pain before.’ I looked down at my hand and it started to swell immediately, so I was like, ‘It’s got to be broken.’”

With the win, Thompson finds himself in the number six spot in the UFC welterweight rankings. He will need to take some time to heal up but could be in line for a top-five opponent whenever he is back to health.

Did you enjoy the UFC Orlando main event featuring Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland?