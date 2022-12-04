Stephen Thompson Names The Top Karate-Style Striker In MMA

Striking specialist Stephen Thompson has given his pick for the mixed martial artist who best utilizes a karate style inside the cage.

When Karate is mentioned in MMA discussion, a number of notable names come to mind. Of them, not many have cemented themselves in the discipline’s upper echelon as emphatically as “Wonderboy” has.

Thompson has used his ability in the Asian striking art effectively inside the Octagon, outstriking the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Vicente Luque, and Geoff Neal with his unique stance and Kempo style of karate.

With that in mind, not many are better placed to assess the best karate practitioners to have competed inside the cage than Thompson.

Thompson Names “Venom” As Karate’s Best In MMA

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of his return to action this weekend at UFC Orlando, Thompson was asked for the top-five karate fighters from the world of MMA.

Making up the list were obvious choices like legendary former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre and Brazilian great Lyoto Machida. Current middleweight contender Robert Whittaker also made the cut, as well as a more surprising choice in Gunnar Nelson.

Taking the crown, however, was a man who’s yet to compete under the UFC banner — veteran Bellator welterweight Michael “Venom” Page, whose unique and eccentric striking game has created a number of viral highlight reel-worthy clips.

“Definitely, I would say… the top of the list has to be MVP, Michael Page, ‘Venom,'” Thompson said. “I think he comes from that point-fighting background, he’s competed a lot against Raymond Daniels, who’s one of the top point fighters and obviously best strikers out there.

“Michael Page is definitely at the top of the list. His movement, his charisma out there; he’s just very exciting to watch and he’s so fast. So, he’s definitely at the top of the list,” Thompson added.

Page’s style certainly boasts karate influence, with the man himself describing it as a kickboxing technique formed by a “mishmash” of kung fu, karate, and taekwondo. And like Thompson, MVP also controls distance with his wide stance, using evasive movement and quick footwork to dart in and out of range.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson’s selection?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.