Stephen Thompson Names Three Options For Next UFC Fight

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has high ambitions for his next fight after his win at UFC Orlando.

Thompson defeated Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando last Saturday. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns last year.

Thompson didn’t deal with virtually any ring rust despite a year away from the competition. He put on a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Holland and showcased his elite-level striking.

Thompson still has title aspirations as he approaches 40 years old. He hasn’t fought for the belt since a loss to Tyron Woodley in their rematch at UFC 209.

After defeating Holland, he has three options on his mind as he continues on his strikers-only pursuits.

Stephen Thompson Includes Conor McGregor As Possible Next Fight

MMA Fighting

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Thompson listed three options for his next fight.

“There’s a few opponents that are being talked about,” Thompson said. “No. 1, Conor McGregor. People are wanting me to fight Conor. There’s the BMF, which I’ve been trying to get. BMF vs. NMF, people are wanting to see that and people are wanting to see a striking class. And of course, Michel Pereira… that would be awesome.”

Conor McGregor is anticipating a 2023 return at welterweight and most recently teased a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. He hasn’t fought since the leg injury he suffered at UFC 264.

Thompson has been pursuing a rematch with Jorge Masvidal over the past year. He also gave the green light to a fight with Michel Pereira, who has won five straight.

Fans of Thompson likely won’t have to wait very long for his return to the Octagon. As the UFC ponders its next matchmaking moves, Thompson has given them a few options to consider.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.