MMA Twitter Reacts To Jared Cannonier Outworking Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 66

Jared Cannonier got it done by a razor-thin margin against Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 this evening.
Both men were evenly matched for much of the main event bout, with the judges handing a split decision victory to Cannonier. It’s the 38-year-old’s first victory since losing his championship bout with Israel Adesanya in July.
Cannonier pushed the pace in the early rounds but failed to trouble Strickland with anything significant. The duo began to let their hands loose in round three, with Strickland having success landing combinations. Then in the championship rounds, Cannonier landed several power shots, but the fight remained on a razor’s edge.
For Strickland, the defeat is his second in two fights, having previously lost to Alex Pereira via KO in February. You can catch all the highlights of the main event below:
MMA Twitter Reacts To Jared Cannonier’s Win
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Jared Cannonier’s split decision win over Sean Strickland.
Who do you think Jared Cannonier should face next?