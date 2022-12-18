MMA Twitter Reacts To Jared Cannonier Outworking Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 66

Jared Cannonier got it done by a razor-thin margin against Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 this evening.

Both men were evenly matched for much of the main event bout, with the judges handing a split decision victory to Cannonier. It’s the 38-year-old’s first victory since losing his championship bout with Israel Adesanya in July.

Cannonier pushed the pace in the early rounds but failed to trouble Strickland with anything significant. The duo began to let their hands loose in round three, with Strickland having success landing combinations. Then in the championship rounds, Cannonier landed several power shots, but the fight remained on a razor’s edge.

For Strickland, the defeat is his second in two fights, having previously lost to Alex Pereira via KO in February. You can catch all the highlights of the main event below:

The final fight action of 2022 starts NOW #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/EMgPoWCNrX — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Last 2 rounds of 2022 are up next! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/jOvaBiy9um — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Our final fight of 2022 goes the distance! Decision up next #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/cwgwkneFlT — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

A split decision to close the year!



Jared Cannonier ending 2022 with a big win on his resume #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/W4vk6oZS3v — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Jared Cannonier’s Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Jared Cannonier’s split decision win over Sean Strickland.

It’s a finish or idk who won!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 18, 2022

Solid fight . Crazy score cards ! #UFCVegas66 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 18, 2022

Damn that is razor close! https://t.co/1qyYoVPszR — Funky (@Benaskren) December 18, 2022

This is the wrong fight to get upset about in terms of judging.



About as close of a five round fight as you'll ever see statistically. pic.twitter.com/3gZqmj1kdP — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 18, 2022

Not a single round scored unanimously by the judges https://t.co/cPWEDAMdU4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 18, 2022

Jared Cannonier wins a split decision over Sean Strickland. I'm fine with that result.



The fight played out pretty much just as I expected. Take that for what you will. #UFCVegas66 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 18, 2022

The judges were all over the place tonight, but I’m glad Cannonier won. Can’t fucking stand Strickland. — Kyle Hughley (@FastlaneHughley) December 18, 2022

Wow, My money was on Cannonier but I think Sean Strickland got robbed!!! — Tim (@TimG1313) December 18, 2022

Who do you think Jared Cannonier should face next?