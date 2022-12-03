Tai Tuivasa/Bryan Barberena Propose Solutions For “Bam Bam” Rights

As they prepare to share the same card, Tai Tuivasa and Bryan Barberena have assessed how they can identify who the true “Bam Bam” is.

Tonight in Orlando, a number of narratives will be at play when the UFC arrives at the Amway Center. Can Stephen Thompson return to winning ways when he headlines opposite Kevin Holland? Will Rafael dos Anjos find form back at welterweight? Are the likes of Clay Guida and Jack Hermansson going to have their hands raised?

As it turns out, there’s another battle in play, and it surrounds which “Bam Bam” will reign supreme…

Hard-hitting heavyweight Tuivasa and entertaining welterweight Barberena have never featured at the same event during their respective UFC stints. That all changes tonight, and one reporter asserted that only one “Bam Bam” can rule inside the Octagon.

But with the pair fighting at vastly different weights, how can it be decided? Well, at UFC Orlando media day on Wednesday, Barberena proposed a good ol’ eating contest.

“Hopefully it’s not like, who can drink the most shoeys, ’cause we know who’d win that,” Barberena said. “Maybe we do like, an eating competition? I’m good with that. I’ll challenge him to an eating competition after the fight. Pizza, who can eat the most pizza. Count me in.”

As a man who celebrates his wins by drinking beer out of a shoe, Tuivasa’s retort was along the lines many would have expected…

During his own interaction with the media, the shoey-drinking Australian looked to add an extra stipulation to Barberena’s solution to the “Bam Bam” conundrum — pizza and beer!

“Pizza eating contest? Wow. I feel like he’s got an upper hand, ’cause he wouldn’t have said just pizza (if not),” Tuivasa said. “Alright, I’ll go beer and pizza. Done, I’m on.”

While the pair may have earned their nicknames through brutal knockouts and power inside the cage, they may have to defend it with a different form of strength… the strength of their stomachs.

Tuivasa & Barberena’s Orlando Assignments

Before celebrating the end of their fight camps with an abundance of dough and a pint or two, both Tuivasa and Barberena will have their full focus on securing victory inside the Octagon later tonight.

The pair will be in action on the UFC Orlando main card, with Tuivasa set to be the first “Bam Bam” to take to the cage. Having had his rise towards the heavyweight gold stalled by Ciryl Gane last time out, Tuivasa will look to return to winning ways by defending his #4 ranking against Sergei Pavlovich.

Should the Aussie emerge victorious, Barberena will look to make it a “Bam Bam” two-for-two in the co-main event. Having dispatched Matt Brown and Robbie Lawler in his last two Fight of the Night-worthy outings, the 33-year-old will look to keep the ball rolling against another notable veteran in former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Win or lose, it’s safe to say that both men will be living up to their moniker come fight night.

Who do you see as the superior “Bam Bam,” Tai Tuivasa or Bryan Barberena?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.