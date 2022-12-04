Tai Tuivasa Reacts To UFC Orlando Knockout Loss

UFC heavyweight contender and fan favorite Tai Tuivasa has spoken out following his loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando.

Tuivasa got a taste of his own medicine against Pavlovich in the first round. Just seconds into the fight, Pavlovich pressed forward with a flurry of punches that dropped him and ended the fight.

Tuivasa has now lost back-to-back fights after a defeat to former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in September. Before that, he won five consecutive bouts and appeared on the verge of a heavyweight title shot.

Aside from suffering from the jaws of defeat, Tuivasa appears to be in an optimistic mood as he looks ahead to a return.

Tai Tuivasa Remains Jovial Despite Latest UFC Setback

In a recent Instagram post, Tuivasa gave his first comments on being on the losing end of a brutal knockout.

“Fuck. Got done tonight,” Tuivasa posted. “Big love to my team fankyou for all y’all do. Congrats to [Sergei Pavlovich] got me first rocked me hard couldn’t recover. Time to come home see my family be back in the Area and regather. Last but not least. ORRRLAAAANDOOO Wooow what a crowd y’all really turned up tonight. I didn’t get to put on a show and a shoey tonight my bad I will be back.

“All my fans. Sick cunts love yahs ayyy.”

Pavlovich entered the fight fresh off a TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 277. He’s won five in a row over the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene, and Tuivasa.

Tuivasa remains a matchup nightmare for most heavyweights with his one-punch knockout power. While there wasn’t a post-fight ‘shoey’ this time around, he’ll look to get back on track in 2023.

