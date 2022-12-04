Sunday, December 4, 2022
Tai Tuivasa Reacts To UFC Orlando Knockout Loss

By Curtis Calhoun
UFC heavyweight contender and fan favorite Tai Tuivasa has spoken out following his loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando.

Tuivasa got a taste of his own medicine against Pavlovich in the first round. Just seconds into the fight, Pavlovich pressed forward with a flurry of punches that dropped him and ended the fight.

Tuivasa has now lost back-to-back fights after a defeat to former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in September. Before that, he won five consecutive bouts and appeared on the verge of a heavyweight title shot.

Aside from suffering from the jaws of defeat, Tuivasa appears to be in an optimistic mood as he looks ahead to a return.

Tai Tuivasa Remains Jovial Despite Latest UFC Setback

In a recent Instagram post, Tuivasa gave his first comments on being on the losing end of a brutal knockout.

“Fuck. Got done tonight,” Tuivasa posted. “Big love to my team fankyou for all y’all do. Congrats to [Sergei Pavlovich] got me first rocked me hard couldn’t recover. Time to come home see my family be back in the Area and regather. Last but not least. ORRRLAAAANDOOO Wooow what a crowd y’all really turned up tonight. I didn’t get to put on a show and a shoey tonight my bad I will be back.

“All my fans. Sick cunts love yahs ayyy.”

Pavlovich entered the fight fresh off a TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 277. He’s won five in a row over the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene, and Tuivasa.

Tuivasa remains a matchup nightmare for most heavyweights with his one-punch knockout power. While there wasn’t a post-fight ‘shoey’ this time around, he’ll look to get back on track in 2023.

Who do you want Tai Tuivasa to fight next?

