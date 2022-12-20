Taila Santos’ Next Reported Opponent & Fight Date Revealed

Taila Santos’ next reported fight is in the works for February, and it isn’t what many fans were expecting.

At UFC 275, Taila Santos did something that no women’s flyweight before her was able to do: push Valentina Shevchenko to the brink.

Indeed, it is fair to say that Shevchenko dodged the bullet of defeat when she edged Santos out for a split-decision victory in June. Immediately after that fight, Santos made it no secret that she was eager to run it back in a rematch.

Unfortunately for her, Shevchenko shot down this request, stating that Santos had to earn another title opportunity. And based on today’s news, the UFC brass seems to agree with the champion’s assessment.

Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield In The Works or February 18 Fight Night

According to Erin Blanchfield during an appearance on Morning Kombat, she will be facing Taila Santos on February 18 at a location to be announced. This claim has since been corroborated by multiple sources.

The 23-year-old Blanchfield is one of the hottest prospects on the UFC roster, with the flyweight steamrolling through each of her first four UFC opponents on her way to the #10 ranking.

This is eight spots beneath Santos, who has agreed to fight on practically the opposite end of the rankings that she was aiming for. Instead of facing the champion, the #2-ranked contender will be facing an opponent at the bottom of the top 10.

Rankings aside, Blanchfield has given no indication that she is not up for the challenge that awaits her in Santos. As for Valentina Shevchenko, this booking may signify that she may be paired with her preferred next opponent: #1-contender Manon Fiorot.

