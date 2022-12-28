Tatiana Suarez Reveals When Her Next UFC Fight Will Be

Unbeaten MMA fighter Tatiana Suarez’s UFC return appears to be set for early next year following a nearly four-year absence.

Suarez has battled injury issues over the past few years, including a nagging neck issue. Her last UFC fight took place at UFC 238 against Nina Nunes, winning via a unanimous decision.

Suarez, a two-time bronze medalist in freestyle wrestling, was once regarded as one of the top female MMA prospects in the world. After winning The Ultimate Fighter 23 strawweight tournament, she went on to pick up wins over Alexa Grasso and former champion Carla Esparza.

UFC fans have anticipated Suarez’s return to fighting, especially after she targeted a return this past summer. As 2022 comes to a close, Suarez seems to be nearing a more definite timeframe for her next fight.

Tatiana Suarez Inching Closer To Return From Long Hiatus

In a comment thread in a recent Instagram post, Suarez answered a fan who inquired about her UFC return timeframe.

Screenshot from Tatiana Suarez’s Instagram

“Yeah in February,” Suarez answered.

Another fan asked Suarez if she would return at 115 or 125 lbs, to which she answered that her first fight will be at flyweight.

If Suarez’s flyweight ambitions are true, a few of the previous opponents she’s expressed interest in facing may make sense. Earlier this year, she called out a few top flyweight contenders, including Casey O’Neill and Lauren Murphy.

Murphy will face former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade at UFC 283. O’Neill, however, isn’t currently booked for a fight and could make sense for Suarez’s return.

Despite her long absence from competition, Suarez has lofty expectations of herself in the Octagon. An announcement of her UFC return could be imminent as she resumes her pursuits of titles at multiple weight classes.

Who should Tatiana Suarez face in her UFC return?