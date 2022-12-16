Teddy Atlas Provides Argument For Paddy Pimblett UFC 282 Win

Renowned boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas has suggested that UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win this past weekend was entirely justifiable.

At the UFC’s year-ending pay-per-view, Pimblett extended his unblemished promotional record to 4-0 in the night’s co-main event. Having previously knocked out Luigi Vendramini before submitting both Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt, “The Baddy” had hoped to continue his 100% finishing rate inside the Octagon.

That wasn’t to be, however, as Jared Gordon made the bout every bit of the ‘toughest test to date’ label many had attached to Pimblett’s fourth UFC outing.

In the end, the Liverpool native had his hand raised after three rounds, with all three judges scoring the contest 29-28 in his favor.

STILL UNDEFEATED IN THE OCTAGON!!



Paddy Pimblett takes the UD victory in your #UFC282 co-main event 💪 pic.twitter.com/8QxhdI9fZT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

But that decision was not one that came without immense controversy, with fighters, fans, and pundits alike scoring the bout for “Flash.” Many of them took to social media to criticize the judges, as well as Pimblett for denying the competitive and close nature of the fight.

During a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the 66-year-old boxing commentator gave his take on the post-fight outrage, which even saw reporter Ariel Helwani brand the result “one of the worst decisions” of all time.

For Atlas, that take couldn’t be more wrong.

According to the New York native, there’s not only been hundreds of worse decisions, but there were even two across both MMA and boxing on the same night as Pimblett’s triumph in Las Vegas.

“First of all, we had two much worse decisions that night — the one after that, the one with (Jan) Błachowicz, and the one potentially on boxing with (Teófimo) López and (Sandor) Martin. They were much more controversial,” Atlas said. “I’ve watched hundreds of horrendous bad decisions… this doesn’t come close… You guys are making much to do about something that’s not as controversial, not as blatant, not as erroneous, not as bad, not in any way touching on what you’re suggesting with corruption… are you kidding me?

“I’ve seen too many that really are that. To call this the worst decision you ever saw — a lot of you bird brains out there called this the worst decision you ever saw… Are you influenced a little bit by something that has been around as long as dinosaurs… hatred?” Atlas added. “We have too much hate out there. Some of you guys get carried away… you’re better than this.”

Atlas Breaks Down Pimblett/Gordon Rounds

Atlas went on to suggest that a large portion of the backlash to Pimblett’s victory stems from the perception that he’s receiving a heavy push from the UFC’s marketing machine, as well as claims that the likes of Gordon are having to work harder for their opportunities.

While he didn’t deny that “The Baddy” may be in a more fortunate position in the eyes of the UFC’s higher-ups, he still believes that a scorecard in favor of the Liverpool native at UFC 282 is entirely justifiable.

With that, Atlas began to break down the fight. Like many, he suggested that there’s no doubt Pimblett secured the second frame. But in contrary to a significant number of viewers, he believes the first frame was incredibly close and could have gone either way.

“I thought that the first round was very close… (Pimblett) is a guy who knows how to steal rounds. He knows how to hustle you. I thought that in that first round, it was very close… We shouldn’t forget that this was a step up in competition,” Atlas noted. “The way that the round played out, Pimblett was busier, mixing in kicks and strikes, while Gordon was effective being more conservative… I think in hindsight, the judges probably gave the round to Paddy for being busier and out-hustling Gordon.

“Second round, Paddy was making a little adjustment, looking to use his superior reach and height to catch Gordon coming in… It was a good back and forth. Paddy caught him at the end of his punches,” Atlas continued. “Close round, but then here’s the thing — there was a big flurry and finish at the end and it won the second round for Paddy.”

Having noted that Gordon then stole the third and final stanza using his grappling, Atlas insisted that the fight played out in a fashion that could have seen either man have their hand raised.

“Third round, Gordon changes the geography and wins the round,” Atlas stated. “I (could) really argue the fight going either way… All three judges saw it the same way. I agree with one point, whichever way you wanted to go, a one-point decision… It was not the theft of the century.”

