Terrance McKinney Defends Jake Shields Against ‘Racist’ Label

Rising UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney has come to the defense of former fighter Jake Shields after recently being labeled a racist.

One of the UFC’s most promising prospects Terrance McKinney got his start in the UFC just last year when he burst on the scene with a first-round KO of veteran Matt Frevola. Since then, he has been rolling in the division and making himself known to fans.

McKinney is no stranger to social media. He is an interesting follow on Twitter with entertaining callouts and wholesome content. Now, McKinney is using his social media prowess to come to the defense of a former UFC fighter, Jake Shields.

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney Sends His Support To Jake Shields After Attack

Jake Shields is a well-known guy in the world of MMA. He spent four years in the UFC before ending his career with WSOF and PFL. Shields was recently involved in a physical confrontation with UFC fighter Mike Jackson at the UFC PI.

Jackson has claimed that he will press charges on Shields for allegedly attacking him, and Shields has reportedly been banned from the UFC PI following the incident.

Shields’ animosity towards Jackson stemmed from Jackson labeling him as a racist and a Nazi, which he has continued to do after their UFC PI run-in. Shields has strongly denied being a white supremacist, and now McKinney has come to his defense.

Jake isn’t a racist or a nazi he’s been supporting me for awhile and kept telling me whenever you’re in town swing through. We finally synced our schedules up and it was an honor to roll with him ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cTsmEH3TMW — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2022

“Jake isn’t a racist or a nazi he’s been supporting me for a while and kept telling me whenever you’re in town swing through,” he wrote. “We finally synced our schedules up and it was an honor to roll with him.”

This isn’t the first time that McKinney has advocated for his friends and acquaintances. He also did the same thing for Joe Rogan after he was labeled a racist for comments made on his podcast years ago.

McKinney has been angling to get back in the Octagon and has been calling for Paddy Pimblett. In the meantime, he will be facing Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in January.

What are your thoughts on the feud between Mike Jackson and Jake Shields?