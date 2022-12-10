The Wild World Of Fighting: Darren Till, Hasbulla, Gender Reveals, & More (12/10/2022)

Welcome back to The Wild World Of Fighting, a series so delicious it will make you want to slap your momma.

This week’s edition of The Wild World of Fighting has it all, as it brings to you a healthy mix of video game skins, video game frauds, and the wrong pair of underwear.

Congratulations, It’s A Heel!

Gender reveals are all the rage these days, with young couples finding all kinds of unique and bizarre ways to announce the gender of their forthcoming crotch goblins. This is typically associated as being something that the moms are interested in doing, with most men looking on, probably happy to be having a kid, but not so thrilled about the spectacle.

However, there are times where the gender reveal party is in the hands of dad, and that might result in some bizarre antics. Such was the case in a video that recently began circulating online, showing how one future father set up his gender reveal by having men clad in blue and pink leotards, wrestling and crashing through a table, before the pin revealed a boy was on the way.

This is what happens when dad is in charge of the gender reveal… pic.twitter.com/kLZrdHQpSK — 1000 Life Hacks (@1000lifehacks) December 3, 2022

Take Your Chance To Fight Hasbulla

Like it or not, Hasbulla has become a familiar face around the UFC space, appearing at the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, and doing a ton of promotional content, “knocking out” featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Well, now fans of Volk can get their revenge in video game form, as it was announced that EA UFC 4 has dropped a batch of Hasbulla gear, giving you the ability to fight while looking like the Russian little person, at any weight class you want.

Brand NEW @Hasbulla_NFT collection in #UFC4 🔥



What gear will you be fighting with? 🤔



Available IN GAME NOW 👇https://t.co/At8LkSvPT0 pic.twitter.com/VIak0cnR6w — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) December 8, 2022

You read that right, Hasbulla has more of a role in the UFC video games than actual UFC fighters like Randy Brown and Bryce Mitchell. While some may be excited to earn victories with the Hasbulla mask on their fighter, others are using this opportunity to live out deep seated fantasies of fighting the man who has been dominating social media algorithms and memes for months.

If I see Hasbulla in the streets pic.twitter.com/UHlB4gW3qc — Ben Davis 🎄 (@BenTheBaneDavis) December 8, 2022

Israel Adesanya Caught Lacking?

Speaking of video games, it is no secret that UFC fighters like to play video games just as much as be featured in them, with one notable example being former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. However, reality once again reminded us that social media is not always what it seems, this time as it pertains to “The Last Stylebender’s” gaming skills.

A clip was posted to Twitter, showing a segment of footage of Adesanya seemingly playing COD with his brother, with some exciting gaming action being visible on the screen. The only problem with that is, what is on the television is clearly a video of highlights, with the clips cutting away.

Adesnaya and his brother pretending to play COD🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EOUlp3RTq2 — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) December 5, 2022

Of course, anyone who plays Call of Duty can tell you that what is actually happening is Adesanya and his brother looking over footage from a recent match, not that they were actually trying to pretend like they were playing when they were not. However, when taken out of context, this is a prime example of how easily misleading a clip online can be when it is seen in passing.

Darren Till’s Monkey Business

It is often forgotten nowadays that when Darren Till first signed to the UFC, he got a lot of attention for the portrait tattooed on his arm, of a woman who looked suspiciously like Paige VanZant, who was also a rising star at the time. Till explained the story of how this was an unfortunate decision to pay homage to a woman he once met by no longer has any relations with.

Nowadays, Till is looking working on getting that tattoo covered up, unveiling the gorilla that is going to replace it, ahead of his UFC 282 return to action. The only problem is that large tattoos take time and money, and this cover-up is not quite finished, leaving a hilarious result of a half-human, half-gorilla monstrosity.

just cut the arm off at this point @darrentill2 😂 pic.twitter.com/mJy8Sbg1xX — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 9, 2022

The Gringo Zombies?

Darren Till is not the only one in the MMA community who is the apparent victim of some eccentric tattooing decisions. Everyone’s favorite fighter-turned comedian Brendan Schaub is apparently sporting some new ink, having copping two new portraits of his children, done in the style of zombies.

Why tf would Brendan Schaub get zombie portraits of his kids tattoo’d on his body 😭

??? pic.twitter.com/1vNzBpl38D — KGB Holiday Special ✨ (@KGBlmfao) December 10, 2022

While this is nowhere near anything that I would personally get tattooed on my skin, tattooing is an art form, and like anything else, its beauty is in the eye of the beholder. As long as the ol’ Schaubster is happy with his choices, that is the most important thing.

Whoops, Wrong Underwear

Let’s face it, being an MMA fan brings with it a lot of practices that are hard to reasonably explain without context, with one of the biggest things topping that list being the practice of watching men and women strip to their underwear and step on a scale while extremely dehydrated. However, Bellator had a bit of a strange incident that left fans no choice but to pay extra close attention to their weigh-ins.

Video began making the rounds on Friday, of former UFC fighter Kai Kamaka III taking to the scales to weigh in for his bout at Bellator 289. There was a slight problem with that, though, as he removed his shorts to reveal UFC branded underwear, which he wore on the scale, leaving the great Burt Watson no choice but to try to cover him up.

Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) makes weight for #Bellator289, but not without getting his UFC underwear covered by Burt Watson 😂 pic.twitter.com/hXrrwPuVXH — Chris De Santiago (@chris_dsantiago) December 8, 2022

This is quite the awkward moment, which left some questioning if Kamaka would face some sort of punishment from Bellator. Although, if you ask him, he had a perfectly reasonable explanation that he posted to his Twitter.

My bad. was running low. https://t.co/EN9Mz0B4kX — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) December 8, 2022

Somebody Get Jon Anik A Drink

If you have been around the world of MMA long enough, you are sure to have seen the famous clip of Joe Rogan being caught in 4K. This age-old video sees the long-time UFC commentator on stage for a weigh-in ceremony, where he is caught peeping glances at the behind of former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, leading to an even funnier moment a while later.

A Joe Rogan and Miesha Tate throwback lol pic.twitter.com/Lleq5oY4p8 — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) June 5, 2020

Comedically enough, the ultimate professional himself, Jon Anik, has found himself in quite a similar situation, after a clip began circulating on Reddit of him appearing to ogle a female fighter, looking incredibly thirsty. Whether that is truly what happened or not though, the play-by-play man took it in stride when the frame made its way on Twitter, laughing when called out.

Lol — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 8, 2022

Freak in the Sheets, Tony Ferguson In The Streets

We will be concluding this week’s edition of The Wild World of Fighting with a short clip of a street fight. This particular affair though, seems to be the result of someone who has watched one too many Tony Ferguson highlight videos on YouTube.

There is no context to the clip provided, as it is only a few seconds long, but we are left with a quick view of our two combatants, Ponytail Pete and Shorts McGee (names changed to protect the ignorant). Then, out of nowhere, McGee utilizes his lead hand to measure distance like a pro, before launching a massive spinning backfist to the jaw of his ponytailed friend, dropping Pete like a sack of spuds.

That’s all for this week’s edition, tune in next week for another round-up of the bizarre side of MMA in The Wild World Of Fighting.

Were there any wild moments in MMA that we missed for this week?