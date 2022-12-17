TJ Dillashaw Expresses Disappointment At Retirement Coverage

TJ Dillashaw has revealed his frustration with the recent announcement of his retirement.

The former UFC bantamweight champion had shoulder issues heading into his title bout with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280. On the night, he essentially wound up fighting with just one arm. TJ Dillashaw went on to lose via TKO in the second round.

During a recent appearance on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries, Dillashaw discussed the difficulty he’s had bowing out. He also highlighted his discontent with how the news broke out.

“It was a tough. I mean, still is a tough decision,” Dillashaw said. “I hadn’t even announced it to any media outlet at all. This is the first time I’m talking about it. I wasn’t expecting it to be released the way it was. You know, I told them like two days [the UFC] — three days before — just taken off the roster and everyone finds out.”

After a lengthy two-year suspension due to testing positive for EPO, TJ Dillashaw returned to the Octagon last year. After picking up a polarizing split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July 2021, Dillashaw needed additional time off due to a knee injury. This year, he secured what was ultimately his last chance at regaining the bantamweight mantle.

Schaub went on to question when Dillashaw made the decision to retire.

“I didn’t retire ’till a ways after {UFC 280], the 30th of November” Dillashaw explained. “So I had surgery on the tenth… I remember going in interviews ‘This ain’t the end of me [the surgery]’.”

TJ Dillashaw ultimately decided to bow out upon discussing with his doctor the likelihood of his shoulder fully recovering, as well as wanting to spend more time with his family.

“F*** This, I’m Done” – TJ Dillashaw On Deciding To Retire

Later in the same interview, Brendan Schaub opined that it would’ve been preferable for TJ Dillashaw to announce his retirement on his own platform first. Dillashaw agreed but explained that he didn’t ask the UFC or his management beforehand.

“Yeah I guess so… But I didn’t ask them, I just did it,” Dillashaw explained. “I went and saw the doctor, like, with my son and everything going on, just like ‘F*** this, I’m done’ you know? I wrote a letter to Hunter [Campbell] you know, and told him ‘Hey man, thank you for what you’ve done for the sport and the platform you’ve given me and the name I’ve been able to build because of it, but it’s just too much, I’m out right now.'”

TJ Dillashaw noted his retirement became obvious when the UFC removed him from the bantamweight rankings. Ultimately, he decided to avoid keeping track of the media coverage that followed.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

