TJ Dillashaw Shares What Would Make Him Come Out Of Retirement 

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw’s chances of returning to the UFC will all depend on what happens outside of it.

Dillashaw lost to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 back in October. His attempt at becoming a three-time UFC champion fell short after re-aggravating a shoulder injury and losing via TKO.

A few weeks after his loss at UFC 280, Dillashaw notified the UFC that he is retiring from MMA. His re-aggravated shoulder injury was reportedly a factor in his decision to call it quits.

Some have questioned whether or not Dillashaw was serious with his retirement announcement, particularly amidst his checkered past with drug use. Speculation has run rampant as to whether or not he wants to use USADA-prohibited substances to recover from his injury now that he is out of the pool.

While that is purely speculation, others feel that Dillashaw is set on his decision to retire and call it a career. Nevertheless, his latest comments in retirement point to him keeping the door cracked open to a return to competition.

TJ Dillashaw Isn’t Fully Ruling Out Eventual UFC Return

Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries, Dillashaw answered what may make him reconsider hanging up the gloves.

“We’ll see, man. We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage,” Dillashaw said. “Just how busy I am and what life looks like. Because I might be so busy… I’m already in kind of that busy, where I don’t have time to even come back. When I did come back, I had to put business in the back to deal with the fight. That business is gonna pay me for the rest of my life, and this fight’s only going to pay me now.”

Dillashaw’s legacy is complicated based on his two-year USADA suspension for EPO use. Inside the cage though, he’s regarded as one of the all-time greats, enjoying two stints as the UFC bantamweight champion.

Upon retirement, Dillashaw leaves the sport as the all-time leader in knockouts (7) and title fight wins (5) in bantamweight division history. He turned a runner-up result on The Ultimate Fighter 14 into an accomplished tenure in the Octagon.

Dillashaw is now turning his attention to his Clean Juice business, an organic juice bar in southern California serving juice and nutritious foods. Earlier this year, he became a board member for American Cannabis Partners.

Dillashaw has plenty to do outside the Octagon as his retirement begins, although the 36-year-old’s hunger for competition may resurface.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.