TJ Dillashaw Describes Explaining Hate He Receives To His Son

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has described the challenge of leaving the hate he receives at the door when he arrives home to his family.

Dillashaw, a former two-time occupier of the 135-pound throne, recently notified the UFC of his retirement. With that, the 36-year-old Californian chose to conclude a career that’s spanned 22 professional fights and close to 13 years.

TJ Dillashaw, one of the top bantamweight fighters in the history of MMA, has retired from the UFC, Dillashaw's agent Tiki Ghosn confirmed to ESPN on Monday. (via @marcraimondi)



News of Dillashaw's decision was first reported by Michael Wonsover. pic.twitter.com/gYcT6UHf99 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 6, 2022

During his time in the cage, Dillashaw enjoyed immense success. That includes two UFC crownings, first against the previously unstoppable Renan Barão in 2014 and then three years later versus Cody Garbrandt.

But while his talents inside the Octagon drew much attention, Dillashaw’s UFC tenure wasn’t without controversy, and the kind that left him on the receiving end of hate and criticism.

Dillashaw Struggles To Not Take “The Drama” Home

Perhaps most notably, Dillashaw was handed a two-year USADA suspension following his 2019 flyweight title challenge after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). As well as that seeing his reign come to a sudden halt, it also left Dillashaw branded a cheater by fans, fighters, and pundits alike.

More recently, Dillashaw came under fire for the way the UFC 280 co-main event played out. After dislocating his shoulder early in his fight against Aljamain Sterling, which he lost via TKO in the second round, it later emerged that the injury was pre-existing. That left many slamming the former champ’s decisions to compete in a matchup they believe he had no chance of winning.

While he’s no stranger to hate, Dillashaw admits that the challenge is pushing his reaction to it away when he’s at home.

During a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, Dillashaw described the challenge of not letting online hate affect how he is around his family, recalling a moment he tried to explain the backlash he receives to his son.

“That’s been a really hard part for me. All the bullsh*t, dealing with like, the drama and what not — taking it home,” Dillashaw said. “Trying to be a different person at home than with anything else going on. That’s just gonna put you in a bad mood, then you’re going home to this wonderful child that just wants you to be dad, and be cool, and hang out, and play f*cking legos. You’re thinking about fighting and drama.

“It just happened not too long ago. Me being all stressed out because my retirement got announced without me even getting to announce it myself,” Dillashaw continued. “I’m like, in a bad mood and he’s like, ‘Dad, why’s your voice so grumpy.’ It’s like, ‘Ah, I’m sorry, buddy, I’m just dealing with…’ and I tried to explain Instagram or media to him, people talking sh*t about my job. He’s like, ‘I don’t understand.'”

Having called it quits following surgery to repair his compromised shoulder, Dillashaw will now look to focus on recovery and family time as his mind drifts from fighting and UFC gold.

But while his retirement would perhaps signal the end of the road for much of the hate he receives, a possible return doesn’t appear out of the equation post-recovery, and that would no doubt bring about the same criticisms.

Image Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

What do you make of the hate TJ Dillashaw has received?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.