TJ Dillashaw Weighs In On USADA’s ‘Conor McGregor Rule’

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor‘s absence from the USADA testing pool.

Dillashaw retired following a loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 in October. His retirement has been scrutinized by some who feel he’s leaving the sport to avoid the USADA testing pool.

Dillashaw served a two-year USADA suspension for EPO use in 2019 and made his return last year. After re-aggravating a shoulder injury against Sterling, he’s opted to call it a career instead of a return.

Like Dillashaw, McGregor continues to recover from a nasty injury after he shattered his leg at UFC 264. He’s looking ahead to a return to the Octagon next year, possibly against Michael Chandler.

Many have speculated as to why McGregor was absent from the USADA testing pool this year. He’ll need to re-enter for at least six months before a return per agency policy.

Some, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan and Anthony Smith, have accused McGregor of doping during his hiatus. Dillashaw feels allowing McGregor any advantage to move closer to 100% physically is a benefit and not detrimental.

TJ Dillashaw Defends Conor McGregor Against Critics Of USADA Absence

During a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries, Dillashaw explained why McGregor’s time out of the USADA pool is fair.

“We don’t have an offseason. We don’t get an offseason. We’re tested 365 days a year,” Dillashaw said. “You don’t get time to heal; you don’t get these down times. The guy’s in movies, he’s doing all this shit, his leg is broken in half. And even if he were to take steroids to recover himself, he can’t compete with it in his system, so he’s not going to have any kind of advantage… all he’s doing is healing. If you’re telling me a guy can’t heal that’s gonna make not only himself, but the UFC hundreds of millions of dollars, that makes no sense…

“He’s not doing anything wrong. I know he’s not fighting when he’s on the shit, so it’s whatever…because it means when you break your leg like that, you may never come back.”

Dillashaw and McGregor have a checkered past. While coaching in opposition to Urijah Faber on The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor called Dillashaw a ‘snake in the grass’ amidst Dillashaw’s leave from Team Alpha Male.

Despite this, Dillashaw is coming to the defense of McGregor, who has been under scrutiny for avoiding the pool in his absence. The absence has coined the ‘McGregor rule’, a loophole that allowed fighters outside of the testing pool to use prohibited substances. Many speculated that this was the true reason for Dillashaw’s retirement: to have the liberty to use steroids to help expediate his recovery after shoulder surgery.

USADA has since added a new hoop that requires unretiring and returning fighters to provide a 12-month list of any use of prohibited substances before re-joining the pool. The policy addition came in reaction to Dillashaw’s retirement.

As McGregor nears a return to the Octagon, he’ll continue to have his detractors and critics of his out-of-competition behavior. In the same breath, McGregor also remains arguably the biggest name in the sport, despite his 17-month recovery.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.