Tom Aspinall Names What People Don’t Understand About Fighting In UFC

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes that the magnitude of fighting in mixed martial arts’ leading promotion is often undervalued.

Aspinall has quickly risen close to the top inside the Octagon. The Englishman arrived on the scene in 2020 following a two-fight run under the Cage Warriors banner that saw him collect a pair of first-round TKO victories.

It didn’t take long for the quick and agile heavyweight to make an impact on MMA’s biggest stage, reeling off knockouts against Jake Collier and Alan Baudot before adding the name of former champion Andrei Arlovski to his résumé via submission.

Last September, Aspinall took a sizable step to contention by leaping into the rankings with an emphatic and fast TKO win against Serghei Spivac, earning him a main event spot at the UFC’s return to London this past March.

There, the 29-year-old firmly established himself as a leading player at heavyweight by recording 2022’s sole straight armbar in the UFC to submit perennial headliner Alexander Volkov.

Despite a relatively short tenure in the promotion, Aspinall has already established himself as one of the top heavyweights in the world and a likely future challenger.

With that in mind, the Brit hasn’t struggled to adapt to the pressure that comes with fighting in the UFC. And having felt it firsthand six times, Aspinall believes the occasion of fighting inside the Octagon isn’t appreciated enough.

Aspinall: Fighting In The UFC Is “Different”

During a recent appearance on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony podcast, Aspinall assessed the UFC run that has left him at #6 in the promotion’s heavyweight rankings.

After noting the high-level opponents he’s shared the cage with since signing in 2020, Aspinall spoke about the mental challenges that fighters also face outside the Octagon.

Whilst the UFC is widely acknowledged as the MMA leader, the Manchester native doesn’t believe most truly understand the different pressure that comes with fighting in the UFC over bouts under banners such as the PFL and Bellator.

“I feel like I’ve not had an easy UFC run, at all. I feel like I’ve had tough fights” Aspinall said before agreeing with the suggestion that there are no ‘easy fights’ in the Octagon. “This is something else people don’t take into consideration. Mate, it’s all well and good fighting these good guys on frickin’, PFL and Bellator. Try getting in when the UFC pressure is on you.

“People don’t understand what that’s like, mate. It’s different. Try flying over to Vegas with no one with you, you’re on your own, and you’ve got to fight in front of Dana White with all them cameras on you. It’s different, I’m not bothered what anybody says. It’s well different,” Aspinall continued. “It’s hard to explain to someone who’s not done it… It’s all well and good fighting high-level guys on other shows, but it’s not UFC.”

While Aspinall enjoyed nothing but success in his first five UFC outings, the same can’t be said for his sixth this past July.

Returning for his second consecutive London-held main event, Aspinall shared the Octagon with Curtis Blaydes inside The O2 arena. Just 15 seconds into the bout, proceedings came to an end after the Brit fell to the ground clutching his knee.

Tom Aspinall lands a leg kick then falls to the ground in pain, ending the #UFCLondon main event.



Curtis Blaydes wins via TKO. pic.twitter.com/GDJcOmyXHW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Aspinall has since undergone surgery to repair a torn MCL, torn meniscus, and damaged ACL, and spent a number of months in recovery. While he’s anticipating a return in 2023, he recently suggested that March’s UFC 286 pay-per-view in England’s capital may come too soon.

