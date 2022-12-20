Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Woes Compounded By Recent Update

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson‘s struggle for form has seen him join Conor McGregor outside the rankings.

Entering 2020, Ferguson was riding an unheralded 12-fight win streak and preparing for a long-awaited title showdown against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom “El Cucuy” was seen as the biggest threat to by many.

Since that matchup fell through for the fifth time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been all downhill inside the Octagon for the fan favorite, who’s lost five on the bounce since stopping Donald Cerrone in the summer of 2019.

Following a failed bid to become a two-time interim champ against Justin Gaethje, Ferguson dropped back-to-back unanimous decisions against Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. But it’s been in 2022 where Ferguson’s decline has been firmly on display.

First, at UFC 274 in May, the charismatic 38-year-old was brutally stopped by Michael Chandler, with a front kick leaving him unconscious on the canvas. A switch to welterweight just four months later didn’t bring better fortunes, with Ferguson tapping to a guillotine choke against short-notice opponent Nate Diaz.

While Ferguson has been enduring a steady tumble down the lightweight ladder, recent results have now left him without a number next to his name.

In the latest round of updates to the UFC rankings, Ferguson has found himself without a place in the top 15 for the first time in nearly eight years. “El Cucuy” first secured a place in the rankings after submitting Gleison Tibau in one round at UFC 184.

While he’s remained an ever present towards the top ever since, Ferguson’s next outing will mark his first as an unranked fighter in 12 bouts.

Dober Displaces Ferguson, Movement At Flyweight/Featherweight

Ferguson’s departure from the rankings was caused by the recent display of Drew Dober. Having previously held a spot in the top 15, the entertaining veteran secured his return by knocking fellow fan favorite Bobby Green out this past weekend at UFC Vegas 66.

With that, Dober has ascended to #14, with Grant Dawson — who displaced Conor McGregor at lightweight earlier this month — dropping one spot to #15.

The UFC’s year-concluding event also caused some shifts elsewhere, most notably at flyweight. Following his knockout victory over Alessandro Costa, Amir Albazi has moved up one spot to #7, with Matt Schnell falling to #8.

The biggest mover this week was Manel Kape, who rose three places to enter the top 10 at #9 courtesy of his dominant performance against David Dvořák. The Angolan-born Portuguese flyweight’s surge up the ladder has left the Czech fighter down a place (#10), along with Tim Elliott (#11) and Sumudaerji (#12).

The only other update came at featherweight, where Alex Caceres returned to the fold following his standout performance at UFC Vegas 66. In perhaps the card’s most impressive finish, “Bruce Leeroy” knocked Julian Erosa out with a vicious head kick in the first round.

The UFC vet now occupies the lowest step on the featherweight ladder, with Jonathan Pearce making way.

WHAT A WAY TO END IT 🤯 @BruceLeeroyGlow gets the finish in round 1! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/LCvBoxJR9S — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

What do you make of this week’s movements in the UFC rankings and Tony Ferguson’s removal?