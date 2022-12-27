Tracy Cortez Shares Emotional Video About Recent Mental Struggles

UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez has opened up about some of her recent mental health struggles after withdrawing from her fight against Amanda Ribas.

At UFC Orlando earlier this month, Tracy Cortez withdrew from her scheduled bout against Amanda Ribas. There were no specifics revealed at the time as to what prompted the withdrawal beyond the disclosure that Cortez was dealing with a medical issue.

Despite not competing against one another at the event, Cortez and Ribas still attended the event, with both parties being all smiles and enjoying one another’s company.

Tracy Cortez Opens Up On Mental Struggles

The details behind Cortez’s withdrawal are still unclear, but the flyweight did open up on her Instagram page about her mental state prior to pulling out of the fight. You can view Cortez’s comments below as compiled by YouTube channel berkalog.

In the video, Cortez states that her recent inactivity on social media is due to her decision to take time to heal from some personal issues she’s been dealing with since August. She went on to say that she is working on self-growth after having gone through a grueling training camp in a depressed state and feeling “lost” along the way.

Tracy Cortez is undefeated in the UFC at 4-0, with a professional record of 10-1. Cortez is currently ranked at #13 in the flyweight division. There is currently no word on when she will return to competition.

