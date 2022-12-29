Tracy Cortez Clarifies Reason For UFC Orlando Withdrawal

UFC women’s flyweight Tracy Cortez has clarified the reason behind her recent fight withdrawal after taking issue with a media headline.

Following a 4-0 start in the UFC that’s seen her rise to #13 on the 125-pound ladder, Cortez was hoping to take the next step towards the title picture by adding the name of established strawweight contender Amanda Ribas to her résumé earlier this month.

But while both women successfully made weight a day before UFC Orlando on December 3, an undisclosed medical issue on the side of Cortez quickly saw the bout pulled from the card.

Although the pair didn’t get to throw down, they both were present at the Amway Center to enjoy the action, and even snapped a picture together. Cortez later released a statement on her withdrawal, insisting that the decision was made by the commission and doctors.

Despite quickly revealing that she was forced off the card having not been medically cleared, recent remarks surrounding her mental health left one publication coming to a different conclusion regarding Cortez’s failed Orlando appearance.

Cortez Hits Out At Lies Regarding Fight Withdrawal

In a recent social media post, Cortez admitted that she’s not “been in the right head space” for the past four months. In a separate upload, the former Invicta FC standout stated that she went through her UFC Orlando camp “extremely depressed.”

In an article covering Cortez’s revelation, Women’s MMA Rankings used a title that appeared to suggest that the rising flyweight was discussing her failed clash with Ribas. Having seen the piece shared on Twitter, Cortez vehemently dismissed the connection.

After insisting that her mental health struggles played no part in her withdrawal, the 29-year-old Phoenix native branded the post ‘clickbait’.

This is false news 🤦🏽‍♀️ my current state of mind had absolutely nothing to do with my fight being canceled… click bate at its finest. I was physically not capable to fight. https://t.co/UfcgzdN3jB — Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) December 27, 2022

“This is false news,” Cortez wrote. “My current state of mind had absolutely nothing to do with my fight being canceled… click bate at its finest. I was physically not capable to fight.”

While the exact details on Cortez’s forced withdrawal earlier this month remain a mystery, it’s safe to say that the issue was certainly physical.

With that, a possible return date in 2023 is unknown, although the #13-ranked flyweight has noted that she’s prioritizing her mental health for the time being.

