Highlights: Tyson Fury Decimates Derek Chisora In Trilogy

It may not have been unexpected, but nevertheless, Tyson Fury got it done once more against Derek Chisora.

Despite announcing his retirement again, Fury did not waste much time getting back to action just eight months after his last fight. Here, he opted to take a bout to stay active while waiting for a potential contest with Oleksandr Usyk, by taking on Derek Chisora for the third time, in spite of having scored two wins in their previous bouts.

Tyson Fury Batters Derek Chisora

Given the way the first two bouts played out between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora, fans expected “The Gypsy King” to retain his title. However, when it comes to heavyweights, anything can happen, so this was still something worth paying attention to.

In the end, it was a fairly one-sided fight, with Chisora struggling to make an impact on Fury, and unable to stop the forward pressure of the Gypsy. The first several rounds were hectic and active, with the pace slowing as the fight went, but Fury maintained control.

It is worth noting that Chisora never got knocked down through the entirety of the ten rounds that the fight lasted. However, Fury absolutely battered his for, leaving the referee no choice but to stop the contest for a standing TKO.

Fury vs Chisora 3 Highlights

Tyson Fury is showing ZERO mercy on Derek Chisora 😳#FuryChisora3



🎥: @trboxing pic.twitter.com/lsduX3Hdzf — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) December 3, 2022

Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

Community Reaction

There was a limited amount of anticipation to see a third fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora, so naturally enthusiasm was minimal at the result. The reactions online seemed to be a mix of complimenting “The Gypsy King” on his domination, fearing for the safety of Chisora, and griping about how unnecessary this fight seemed to be.

“Mismatch,” wrote two-time WBO champ Conrad Cummings.

“This is like a slow assassination For fuck’s sake…” wrote Michael Morgan.

This is like a slow assassination For fuck’s sake…#FuryChisora3 pic.twitter.com/uhEW2YwFDv — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) December 3, 2022

“Fury playing with him even turning southpaw. 38 yr. old Chisora looks old tonight,” Teddy Atlas wrote on Twitter.

Fury playing with him even turning southpaw. 38 yr. old Chisora looks old tonight. #FuryChisora3 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 3, 2022

“This is the definition of a “freshen-up fight” for Fury. No competition, more like an exibition bout. I wish I knew what round he fancies dropping Chisora,” wrote Samantha Quek.

This is the definition of a “freshen-up fight” for Fury.



No competition, more like an exibition bout.



I wish I knew what round he fancies dropping Chisora. #FuryChisora3 — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) December 3, 2022

“This fight is so unnecessary,” Brian Campbell noted.

This fight is so unnecessary. #FuryChisora3 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) December 3, 2022

“That boy @Tyson_Fury looks sharp!!” complimented Shawn Porter.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 Full Fight Card Results

Tyson Fury def. Derek Chisora by TKO, round 10 (2:51) (WBC Heavyweight Championship)

Daniel Dubois def. Kevin Lerena by TKO, round 3 (3:00) (WBA regular Heavyweight Championship)

Denys Berinchyk def. Yvan Mendy by unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112, 116-112) (European Lightweight Championship)

Karol Itauma def. Wladimir Belujsky via TKO, round 8 (1:18)

Royston Barney Smith def. Cruz Perez via TKO, round 1 (1:02)

Isaac Rowe def. Sandeep Singh Bhatti by points

What did you think of this win by Tyson Fury?