Watch: UFC’s Best Sights & Sounds From A Wild 2022

As 2022 nears a close, ESPN has released a video compilation featuring some of the most exhilarating highlights this year in the UFC Octagon.

A slew of new champions realized a dream in 2022, including UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. This year featured more events in international markets, including Paris for the first time in the company’s history.

As the promotion and MMA, in general, continued to rise in popularity in 2022, so did the jaw-dropping moments. This included Michael Chandler‘s vicious front-kick knockout over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

The ‘Fight of the Year’ and ‘Knockout of the Year’ conversations were jam-packed in 2022 as well. Edwards, who had a long journey to the title shot against Kamaru Usman, capitalized on his opportunity with a come-from-behind head kick knockout.

Makhachev, the top protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, returned Dagestan to the title by finishing Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The win capped off a dominant win streak.

Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 Comeback Takes Center Stage In ESPN Compilation

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

While Conor McGregor didn’t compete in 2022, a slew of new stars broke out. This includes Shavkat Rakhmonov and others grinding their way into title contention.

Fans won’t have to wait long for more UFC action in 2023. The year’s first pay-per-view, UFC 283, features a pair of title fights, including a flyweight tetralogy.

2022 will always be remembered amongst fans and pundits for the nonstop action throughout the year. It’ll be interesting to see who tops each division by this time next year.

Check out ESPN’s full UFC compilation below.