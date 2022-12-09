UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Weigh-In Results

UFC 282 takes place live tomorrow night, December 10, 2022, and MMA News is here to bring you the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

Tomorrow night’s main event will feature Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev battle to determine the new UFC light heavyweight champion. The co-main event will see rising superstar Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett face Jared Gordon.

The remainder of the main card is not lacking in action, with a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria on tap as well as the long-awaited return of Darren Till when he faces Dricus du Plessis, plus a catchweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Moreno.

UFC 282 Weigh-In Results

Jan Blachowicz

UFC 282 takes place Saturday, December 10, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will be available on pay-per-view beginning at 10:00 PM ET. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 PM ET, with the early prelims beginning at 6:00 PM.

You can view the official weigh-in results here as they come in. In the meantime, you can view the full UFC 282 lineup below!

Main Card (PPV)

Main Card– Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Co-Main Event– Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Catchweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Middleweight Bout: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC 282 Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr vs. Jay Perrin

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

UFC 282 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva

Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow