UFC 282 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC 282 ended with a pair of questionable decisions, but those were the only two bouts on the entire event that ended up going the distance.

Whether it be to celebrate the promotion’s final PPV event of the year or simply to congratulate most of the winning fighters for their impressive results, the UFC handed out a total of nine Performance of the Night bonuses along with naming a Fight of the Night.

Performances Of The Night

UFC 282 opened with a matchup between debuting bantamweights, and it was 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman that began his UFC career with a victory when he stopped Steven Koslow with strikes late in the third round.

TJ Brown claimed his first stoppage victory since earning a UFC contract on Contender Series 2019 when he submitted the debuting Erik Silva with a third-round arm triangle choke.

In a fight highlighted as a Sleeper Scrap from UFC 282, Billy Quarantillo rallied from a difficult first round to batter Alexander Hernandez and spoil the 30-year-old’s return to the featherweight division.

WHAT A COMEBACK FOR BILLY Q 💥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/Lx18cbkt4F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Chris Curtis had his perfect UFC record spoiled by Jack Hermansson last July, but “The Action Man” got back into the win column by finishing Joaquin Buckley in their middleweight bout.

Edmen Shahbazyan dealt with plenty of doubters after suffering three-straight losses, but the 25-year-old returned to action for the first time in over a year by stopping Dalcha Lungiambula.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik halted a two-fight skid in decisive fashion when he ended his bout with Chris Daukaus in just 23 seconds.

Arguably no fighter had as many eyes on him at UFC 282 as Raul Rosas Jr., but the 18-year-old proved the hype is real when he submitted Jay Perrin in the first round for a memorable UFC debut.

Most fans assumed that Bryce Mitchell would be on the hunt for submissions at UFC 282, but instead “Thug Nasty” found himself tapping to an arm triangle choke applied by Ilia Topuria.

ILIA TOPURIA IS THE REAL DEAL 😳 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/Zp9Z0uA6C9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Santigao Ponzinibbio appeared to be struggling with a short-notice opponent change until the Argentinian caught Alex Morono halfway through the final round.

Fight Of The Night

Sometimes Fight of the Night bonuses are given to fighters that put on brutal wars or technical masterclasses, but the middleweight fight between Darren Till and Dricus Du Plessis can only really be described as a beautiful mess.

The first round saw Du Plessis get Till to the fence and batter “The Gorilla” with unanswered punches that nearly forced the ref to step in, but in the second round Till started controlling the striking exchanges against his fatigued opponent.

Du Plessis was teeing OFF, but Till gave the 👍 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/5yKoNA3dcb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

That round ended with a leg lock attempt from Du Plessis, and the South African went right back to grappling in the third round when he secured a rear-naked choke to bring an end to a chaotic Fight of the Night from the UFC 282 main card.

DU PLESSIS GETS THE TAP ON TILL 🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/znIzPgbJLk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners from UFC 282?