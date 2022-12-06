Santiago Ponzinibbio Gets New UFC 282 Opponent After Lawler Withdrawal

Santiago Ponzinibbio now has a new opponent for UFC 282.

The UFC 282 fight card seems to be a bit cursed. So far, the last pay-per-view of the year has taken a few hits. The event was scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.

Many fans were looking forward to this rematch as the first fight between these two was very close and entertaining. Unfortunately for Procházka, he suffered an injury and was removed from the card.

Teixeira was also removed for various reasons. The co-main event fighters, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Alkaleav, were elevated to the headlining spot and will now fight for the light heavyweight title.

Robbie Lawler Gets Replacement For Santiago Ponzinibbio Bout

Alex Morono

Another change to the UFC 282 took place on Monday. The welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler and Santiago Ponzinibbio was scrapped from this card as well. However, mutiple sources have confirmed that Ponzinibbio will now be facing Alex Morono instead.

Ponzinibbio is currently unranked in the division and has lost his last two in the UFC. Morono, also unranked, is on a four-fight winning streak.

The updated card as of now is as follows:

Main Card

Light heavyweight title fight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Preliminary Card

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Which fight are you most looking forward to on this UFC 282 card?