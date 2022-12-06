Santiago Ponzinibbio Gets New UFC 282 Opponent After Lawler Withdrawal

Santiago Ponzinibbio now has a new opponent for UFC 282.
The UFC 282 fight card seems to be a bit cursed. So far, the last pay-per-view of the year has taken a few hits. The event was scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.
Many fans were looking forward to this rematch as the first fight between these two was very close and entertaining. Unfortunately for Procházka, he suffered an injury and was removed from the card.
Teixeira was also removed for various reasons. The co-main event fighters, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Alkaleav, were elevated to the headlining spot and will now fight for the light heavyweight title.
Robbie Lawler Gets Replacement For Santiago Ponzinibbio Bout
Another change to the UFC 282 took place on Monday. The welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler and Santiago Ponzinibbio was scrapped from this card as well. However, mutiple sources have confirmed that Ponzinibbio will now be facing Alex Morono instead.
Ponzinibbio is currently unranked in the division and has lost his last two in the UFC. Morono, also unranked, is on a four-fight winning streak.
The updated card as of now is as follows:
Main Card
- Light heavyweight title fight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
- Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Preliminary Card
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
- Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli
- T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva
- Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow
Which fight are you most looking forward to on this UFC 282 card?