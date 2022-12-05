UFC 282 Main Card Gets Dealt A Major Blow

The UFC 282 main card has taken yet another hit as a big-name veteran has been pulled due to injury.

The UFC 282 fight card seems to be a bit cursed. So far, the last pay-per-view of the year has taken a few hits. The event was scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira. Many fans were looking forward to this rematch as the first fight between these two was very close and entertaining. Unfortunately for Procházka, he suffered an injury and was removed from the card.

Teixeira was also removed for various reasons. The co-main event fighters, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Alkaleav, were elevated to the headlining spot and will now fight for the light heavyweight title. Down one fight already, things were shifted, but now however there is another blow to this main card.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports © Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Lawler Is Out Of His Fight Against Santiago Ponzinibbio

The welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler and Santiago Ponzinibbio is now scrapped from this card as well. According to reports from Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Lawler suffered an injury and was forced out of his fight. The UFC is currently looking for a replacement for the ten-year UFC veteran.

Ponzinibbio is currently unranked in the division and has lost his last two in the UFC.

The updated card as of now is as follows:

Main Card

Light heavyweight title fight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. TBD

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Preliminary Card

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Which fight are you most looking forward to on this UFC 282 card?