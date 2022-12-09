UFC 282 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

Ahead of the final UFC pay-per-view of 2022, some of the fighters on the UFC 282 card took questions at the pre-fight press conference.

UFC 282 is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. This after Jiří Procházka suffered an injury that forced him to vacate the title.

The co-main event features the British star Paddy Pimblett returning against Jared Gordon. The winner could move one step closer to a spot in the lightweight rankings.

Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio returns against short-notice replacement Alex Morono, while middleweights Dricus du Plessis and Darren Till offer a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ matchup.

The main card will open up with a matchup between undefeated featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

Check out the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference highlights and faceoffs below.

Press Conference Highlights

Coming to get that belt back! @JanBlachowicz more motivated than ever to be a champion once again 🏆 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/jHW39QV1vG — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

He's put in the work, now @AnkalaevM is coming for the belt at #UFC282 👀 pic.twitter.com/QhbgFNCeIU — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Ilia Topuria from the clouds! 👀



He jumps into the conversation between Jared Gordon and Paddy #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/bZqjj4hlAa — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

The bad blood is alive and well between these two 🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/CZtLfy0IgQ — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

These two have officially taken over at the #UFC282 press conference! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/hQAiAXXVkw — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Ready for his return! @DarrenTill2 on what he expects in the Octagon on Saturday #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/hzxHVIx4qj — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Darren Till not taking the bait on this one 😅 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/9kWX8d5RD8 — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Dana on the youngest fighter in UFC history, Raul Rosas Jr., making his Octagon debut at #UFC282 Saturday pic.twitter.com/tbQE5vOecl — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

There's a bit of history heading into our #UFC282 co-main! 👀 pic.twitter.com/FXTqM1B6Zi — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Thug Nasty not concerned with past performances heading into his matchup with Ilia Topuria! #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/ruoVJRoSCr — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Faceoffs

Bryce Mitchell Vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Paddy Pimblett Vs. Jared Gordon

All respect heading into Saturday!



Paddy the Baddy vs @JFlashGordonMMA in our #UFC282 co-main!



10pmET / 7pmPT on @ESPNPlus PPV 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/NzIBapnYtT — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev

