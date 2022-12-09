Thursday, December 8, 2022
UFC 282 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

By Curtis Calhoun
UFC 282

Ahead of the final UFC pay-per-view of 2022, some of the fighters on the UFC 282 card took questions at the pre-fight press conference.

UFC 282 is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. This after Jiří Procházka suffered an injury that forced him to vacate the title.

The co-main event features the British star Paddy Pimblett returning against Jared Gordon. The winner could move one step closer to a spot in the lightweight rankings.

Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio returns against short-notice replacement Alex Morono, while middleweights Dricus du Plessis and Darren Till offer a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ matchup.

The main card will open up with a matchup between undefeated featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

Check out the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference highlights and faceoffs below.

Press Conference Highlights

Faceoffs

Bryce Mitchell Vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Paddy Pimblett Vs. Jared Gordon

Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev

