UFC 282 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC 282 takes place live tomorrow night, December 10, 2022, and MMA News is here to bring you the final look at the upcoming pay-per-view!
In the main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will compete for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The co-main event will see Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett face Jared Gordon in what both men have dubbed the “People’s Main Event.”
Additionally, in what some are saying is the most intriguing matchup on the card, ranked featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria will also go at it. Plus, Darren Till will make his return to the Octagon against Dricus du Plessis. And there will also be a catchweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Moreno that was put together on short notice.
And keep an eye on our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, featuring featherweights Billy Quarantillo and Alexander Hernandez.
Be sure to check out our expert staff picks for UFC 282 before the event begins. You can also view the official UFC 282 countdown video here and the pre-fight press conference highlights here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can find those right here.
And you can also get well-prepped for tomorrow’s pay-per-view by reading up on the UFC’s fight-by-fight full card preview here.
UFC 282 Final Faceoffs & Betting Odds
Finally, you can get hyped up for the full UFC 282 with the final faceoffs below!
Cameron Saaiman (-400) vs. Steven Koslow (+300)
TJ Brown (-119) vs. Erik Silva (-101)
Billy Quarantillo (-170) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+145)
Chris Curtis (+144) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-164)
Edmen Shahbazyan (-305) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+255)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-170) vs. Chris Daukaus (+145)
Raul Rosas Jr. (-230) vs. Jason Perrin (+195)
Bryce Mitchell (+125) vs. Ilia Topuria (-145)
Darren Till (+146) vs. Dricus du Plessis (-171)
Alex Morono (+140) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (-170)
Paddy Pimblett (-251) vs. Jared Gordon (+211)
Jan Blachowicz (+290) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-355)
Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 282 coverage and updates this fight weekend!