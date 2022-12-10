UFC 282 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC 282 takes place live tomorrow night, December 10, 2022, and MMA News is here to bring you the final look at the upcoming pay-per-view!

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will compete for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The co-main event will see Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett face Jared Gordon in what both men have dubbed the “People’s Main Event.”

Additionally, in what some are saying is the most intriguing matchup on the card, ranked featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria will also go at it. Plus, Darren Till will make his return to the Octagon against Dricus du Plessis. And there will also be a catchweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Moreno that was put together on short notice.

And keep an eye on our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, featuring featherweights Billy Quarantillo and Alexander Hernandez.

Be sure to check out our expert staff picks for UFC 282 before the event begins. You can also view the official UFC 282 countdown video here and the pre-fight press conference highlights here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can find those right here.

And you can also get well-prepped for tomorrow’s pay-per-view by reading up on the UFC’s fight-by-fight full card preview here.

UFC 282 Final Faceoffs & Betting Odds

Finally, you can get hyped up for the full UFC 282 with the final faceoffs below!

Cameron Saaiman (-400) vs. Steven Koslow (+300)

Kicking off the card with a pair of debutants 🤜🤛@Cameron_Saaiman vs Steven Koslow



[ #UFC282 Early Prelims | 630pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ZihN8WsKyR — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

TJ Brown (-119) vs. Erik Silva (-101)

Continuing the early prelim action with TJ Brown vs Erik Silva!



[ #UFC282 Early Prelims | 630pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/RUygifdjcz — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Billy Quarantillo (-170) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+145)

Featherweight fireworks set to close out the early prelims 🎆@BillyQMMA vs @TheGreat155



[ #UFC282 Early Prelims | 630pm ET | LIVE on ESPN 2 ] pic.twitter.com/Y1VTx0uK4A — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Chris Curtis (+144) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-164)

Expect action when these two hit the Octagon 🍿@Actionman513 vs @Newmansa94



[ #UFC282 Prelims | 8pm ET | LIVE on ESPN 2 ] pic.twitter.com/Xc0sQ8Q598 — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Edmen Shahbazyan (-305) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+255)

Ready to bounce back in a big way 💢@EdmenShahbazyan vs @Dalcha_Champion



[ #UFC282 Prelims | 8pm ET | LIVE on ESPN 2 ] pic.twitter.com/uLVxejqRUy — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-170) vs. Chris Daukaus (+145)

This one won’t see the judges 💥@JairRozenstruik vs @ChrisDaukausMMA



[ #UFC282 Prelims | 8pm ET | LIVE on ESPN 2 ] pic.twitter.com/ifIyAe5PyK — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Raul Rosas Jr. (-230) vs. Jason Perrin (+195)

One of the most anticipated debuts in UFC history 👀



18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is welcomed to the Octagon by Jason Perrin.



[ #UFC282 Prelims | 8pm ET | LIVE on ESPN 2 ] pic.twitter.com/NClCfjl0Hn — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Bryce Mitchell (+125) vs. Ilia Topuria (-145)

Darren Till (+146) vs. Dricus du Plessis (-171)

Alex Morono (+140) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (-170)

These two are ready to scrap 💢@AlexMoronoMMA steps in on short notice to take on @SPonzinibbioMMA tomorrow at #UFC282!



[ Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/vZGZfAJS5g ] pic.twitter.com/mtZBkt7ulD — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2022

Paddy Pimblett (-251) vs. Jared Gordon (+211)

Jan Blachowicz (+290) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-355)

Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 282 coverage and updates this fight weekend!