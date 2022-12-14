UFC Rankings Report: Two Fighters Enter Top 10, Interesting Ankalaev Movement

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 282, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Manon Fiorot (#13) and Katlyn Chookagian (#14) swap places.

Women’s Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (#2) and Merab Dvalishvili (#3) swap places.

UFC.com

Featherweight: After defeating Bryce Mitchell via second-round submission at UFC 282, Ilia Topuria moves up five leaps into the top 10 at #9. Mitchell, meanwhile, falls two spots to #11. Additionally, Sodiq Yusuf (#12), Dan Ige (#13), and Edson Barboza (#14) each dropped one spot in the rankings.

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (#7) and Rafael dos Anjos (#8) swap places.

Welterweight: No Changes

Zuffa LLC

Middleweight: After defeating Darren Till at UFC 282, Dricus du Plessis moves up four spots to crack the top 10 at #10. After the loss, Till fell five spots down to #15.

Additionally, Chris Curtis moved up one spot to #14 after defeating Joaquin Buckley at the event. The final change this week at middleweight sees Nassourdine Imavov (#12) and Kelvin Gastelum (#13) swap places.

Light Heavyweight: After the UFC 282 main event, Magomed Ankalaev (#3) moves ahead of Jan Blachowicz (#4) in the official rankings despite the fact that their bout against one another was ruled a split draw.

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov (#14) and Blagoy Ivanov (#15) swap places.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 282?