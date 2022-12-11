UFC 282 Results & Highlights: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Ends In Split Draw

UFC 282 took place tonight from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Jan Blachowicz take on Magomed Ankalaev in a battle for the vacant light heavyweight belt. While in the co-main, one of the UFC‘s biggest stars Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight matchup.

Elsewhere on the main card, Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria clashed at featherweight, Darren Till made his much-awaited return to take on Dricus du Plessis at middleweight, and at catchweight, Santiago Ponzinibbio did battle with Alex Moreno.

Catch all the UFC 282 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow

In this featherweight bout, South Africa’s Cameron Saaiman got it done by TKO against Steven Koslow. Catch the finish below.

TJ Brown def. Erik Silva

In this featherweight bout, TJ Brown pulled off an arm triangle submission to defeat Erik Silva and get back in the win column. Catch the submission below.

Billy Quarantillo def. Alexander Hernandez

Billy Quarantillo piled it on Alexander Hernandez to earn a TKO victory in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

WHAT A COMEBACK FOR BILLY Q 💥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/Lx18cbkt4F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Preliminary Card Highlights

Chris Curtis def. Joaquin Buckley

In this middleweight grudge match, Chris Curtis earned a huge KO win over Joaquin Buckley. Catch the finish below.

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dalcha Lungiambula

Edmen Shahbazyan got back in the win column with a brutal TKO of Dalcha Lungiambula in their middleweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik took just 23 seconds to earn a savage KO win over Chris Daukaus in their heavyweight. Catch the finish below.

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Jay Perrin

At just 18-years-old, Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest person to debut in the UFC and he took just under three minutes to get the win over Jay Perrin with a rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell

In this featherweight bout, Ilia Topuria put on a masterclass to submit Bryce Mitchell.

Round one saw Topuria land heavy shots and a leg kick early on, but Mitchell responded with a takedown toward the end of the round. In round two, Topuria dropped Mitchell several times and took him to the ground to sink in an arm triangle that forced the tap. Catch the finish below.

ILIA TOPURIA IS THE REAL DEAL 😳 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/Zp9Z0uA6C9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Dricus Du Plessis def. Darren Till

Dricus Du Plessis continued his rise through the middleweight division with a submission victory over Darren Till.

In round one, Du Plessis got an early takedown and unloaded on Till for much of the round, before Till responded with a takedown and some devastating strikes of his own. Round two saw Till start to pick Du Plessis apart, landing some huge strikes, but the South African responded with a take down late on. In round three, Du Plessis had more success on the feet, before taking Till’s back and sinking in a rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

DU PLESSIS GETS THE TAP ON TILL 🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/znIzPgbJLk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Alex Morono

Santiago Ponzinibbio earned a come-from-behind TKO win over Alex Morono in this catchweight bout.

In round one, Morono sent Ponzinibbio to the canvas with a huge right, but the Argentine recovered to see out the round. Round two saw Morono drop Ponzinibbio yet again, but Santiago responded with some effective striking. In round three, Morono rocked Ponzinibbio, but the Argentine returned the favor and put Morono away. Catch the highlights below.

A huge victory and a moment with the boss for @SPonzinibbioMMA 👏 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/QgHh37Vg2j — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon

In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett remained unbeaten in the UFC after earning a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon.

In round one, Gordon had continued success landing left hooks that seemed to stun Pimblett, and he got the takedown late on. A back-and-forth round two saw Gordon continue to land brutal left hooks, but Pimblett had success too, unloading on the American late on.

In round three, Gordon outgrappled Pimblett for much of the round, but the Englishman took Gordon’s back late on. Catch the highlights below.

For the first time tonight we go to the judges – drop them scorecards 👇📝 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/C1PUm1VBKT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

STILL UNDEFEATED IN THE OCTAGON!!



Paddy Pimblett takes the UD victory in your #UFC282 co-main event 💪 pic.twitter.com/8QxhdI9fZT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev ends in a split draw

In the main event, Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fought to a split draw, leaving the UFC light heavyweight title vacant.

Round one took place on the feet, with Ankalaev having success with a front kick, but neither fighter landed anything significant. In round two, Blachowicz had huge success with the leg kick, at one point causing Ankalaev to stumble badly. Round three saw Jan continue to trouble Ankalaev with leg kicks, compromising both of his legs, but the Russian landed a takedown late on.

In round four, Ankalaev got the takedown and dominated on top, landing some big shots late on. In round five, Ankalaev landed a takedown early and landed savage ground strikes for much of the round. And then after the fight, Blachowicz interrupted Ankalaev’s post-fight interview to declare that the Russian had won the fight. Catch the highlights below.

These leg kicks from Blachowicz are doing serious damage 😬 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/4AdJoeHz13 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

The #UFC282 main event ends in a split draw. pic.twitter.com/ym9PvdFgDs — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev ends in a split draw (48-47, 46-48, 47-47)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Alex Morono via TKO: R3, 2.29

Middleweight Bout: Dricus Du Plessis def. Darren Till via submission: R3, 2.43

Featherweight Bout: Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell via submission: R2, 3.10

UFC 282 Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Jay Perrin via submission: R1, 2.44

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via KO: R1, 0.20

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dalcha Lungiambula via TKO: R2, 4.41

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis def. Joaquin Buckley via KO: R2, 2.49

UFC 282 Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo def. Alexander Hernandez via TKO: R2, 4.30

Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown def. Erik Silva via submission: R3, 3.41

Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow via TKO: R3, 4.13