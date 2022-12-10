UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Results & Highlights

UFC 282 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Jan Blachowicz take on Magomed Ankalaev in a battle for the vacant light heavyweight belt. While in the co-main, one of the UFC‘s biggest stars Paddy Pimblett will take on Jared Gordon in a lightweight matchup.

Elsewhere on the main card, Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria will clash at featherweight, Darren Till will make his much-awaited return to take on Dricus du Plessis at middleweight, and at catchweight, Santiago Ponzinibbio will battle Alex Moreno.

And don’t forget about our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, featuring featherweights Billy Quarantillo and Alexander Hernandez.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 PM ET, the preliminary card at 8:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. Only one fighter failed to make weight, with Daniel Da Silva coming in three pounds over the flyweight limit. His bout with Vinicius Salvador has subsequently been canceled.

You can check out the weigh in results here. You can also view our UFC 282 expert staff picks and get prepped for the pay-per-view with the UFC’s fight-by-fight full card preview here.

Make sure to follow all the UFC 282 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (PPV)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Alex Morono

Middleweight Bout: Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 282 Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Jay Perrin

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley

UFC 282 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez

Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown vs Erik Silva

Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow