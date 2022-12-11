Photos: Official Scorecards For UFC 282 Main And Co-Main Events

For the majority of UFC 282 it seemed like the judges might not be needed at all, but the final two bouts of the night both went the distance and ended up providing a bit of scoring drama.

Pimblett Narrowly Defeats Gordon

When Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalev were promoted to the UFC 282 main event, it left the promotion in need of a significant fight to fill the co-main event slot. Arguably the biggest name on the card was Paddy Pimblett, and the UFC decided his lightweight bout with Jared Gordon would serve as the penultimate bout before the light heavyweight title fight.

Things got dicey for Pimblett early in the fight, as the Englishman found himself eating big counter punches from Gordon despite his efforts to dictate the pace of the bout. “The Baddy” largely maintained the higher level of activity during the first two rounds, but Gordon appeared to be landing the more impactful shots.

The bout took a turn in the third round when “Flash” shifted his focus to getting clinches along the cage to look for takedowns. Pimblett remained active with knees and elbows while fending off Gordon’s attempts to take things to the mat, but the 27-year-old had his back against the cage for the majority of the round.

Both men seemed to think they’d won while waiting for the official decision, which ended up seeing Pimblett take 29-28 scorecards from all three judges. Although the totals were unanimous, the judges only agreed on Pimblett winning the second round and quite a few UFC fighters had apparently scored the fight for Gordon.

Light Heavyweight Title Remains Vacant

The main event between former champion Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev was meant to decide who would claim the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title, but in the end neither man was given the belt.

Following a close first round, Błachowicz’s repeated use of leg kicks clearly started to bother Ankalaev in the second and third rounds. There were several points where the Russian was forced to switch stances or quickly hop away after eating a kick, and the look on Ankalaev’s face even suggested the damage could be enough to end the fight.

Knowing that he was likely behind on the scorecards and unable to handle more kicks to his lower half, Ankalaev ended up relying on his wrestling for the entirety of rounds four and five. Round five saw the 30-year-old isolate Błachowicz in a particularly dominant position against the fence where he looked close to finishing things with repeated short punches.

When things went the distance and the two men met in the center of the cage, both fighters seemed to think that Ankalaev was the one that had earned the victory. Instead, the first two judges were split on the winner and the final 47-47 scorecard rendered the bout a split draw that left the light heavyweight title still vacant.

