Second Defeated UFC 282 Fighter Filmed Pondering Retirement

Featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell wasn’t the only fighter to seemingly express a desire to call it quits following a setback at UFC 282 earlier this month.

At the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2022, grappling specialist Mitchell had his professional record blemished for the first time. While he’d began the year in style with a dominant victory over Edson Barboza, “Thug Nasty” was unable to repeat the feat against rising Georgian-Spaniard Ilia Topuria.

After being submitted by “El Matador,” a dejected Mitchell was recorded backstage suggesting that the result could mark the end of his MMA career.

Bryce Mitchell’s immediate thoughts after his loss was retirement.

pic.twitter.com/qa2a1ni8fG — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 20, 2022

And on a night that also included controversial judging, breakthrough performances, and a record-breaking debut, there was a second defeated fighter whose emotional post-fight state appeared to spur talk of a retirement.

Perrin Shared Mitchell’s Woes Following UFC 282 Setback

While much of the attention ahead of the year-ending PPV event was on Darren Till’s return, Paddy Pimblett’s latest outing, and the championship headliner that was expected to attach a name to the light heavyweight title, the featured preliminary bout also carried intrigue.

Providing the appetizer for the main card was the debut of Raul Rosas Jr. After securing a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series at the age of just 17, the Mexican-American made history as the younger athlete to compete inside the Octagon.

And despite doing so in front of a packed crowd inside the T-Mobile Arena, the 18-year-old didn’t let the occasion get the better of him. After a fast start, Rosas Jr. ended proceedings against Jay Perrin with a first-round face crank submission.

In the aftermath, tension that had been built pre-fight by the confidence of both men spilled over. While the pair eventually exchanged pleasantries, Perrin’s strong emotions were evident following his third consecutive UFC defeat.

Now, courtesy of the promotion’s behind-the-scenes video series, The Thrill and the Agony, footage has emerged of Perrin interacting with his coaches and a broadcast camera post-fight.

After approaching a member of his corner, Perrin can be heard claiming that the loss likely signalled the end for him.

“That’s probably it for me… I made a fool out of myself,” Perrin said. “I (Expletive) up, I blew it. I’m not good enough to be here.”

Perrin later addresses the camera, apologizing to his supporters back home. He also appeared to have come to terms with his journey in the UFC likely coming to an unsuccessful conclusion.

“Ladies and gentleman, I’m sorry back home. I don’t know… It was good to be here while it was. I hope I made somebody proud,” Perrin concluded.

What do you make of Jay Perrin’s reaction following his fast loss to Raul Rosas Jr.?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.