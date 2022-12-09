UFC 282 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Canceled

UFC 282 takes place live tomorrow night, December 10, 2022, and MMA News is here to bring you the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

Tomorrow night’s main event will feature Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev battle to determine the new UFC light heavyweight champion. The co-main event will see rising superstar Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett face Jared Gordon.

The remainder of the main card is not lacking in action, with a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria on tap as well as the long-awaited return of Darren Till when he faces Dricus du Plessis, plus a catchweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Moreno.

And don’t forget about our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, featuring featherweights Billy Quarantillo and Alexander Hernandez.

UFC 282 Weigh-In Results

Jan Blachowicz

Only one fighter missed weight this morning, with flyweight Daniel Da Silva coming three pounds over the divisional limit. He was initially set to be fined 20% of his fight purse, but his bout against Vinicius Salvador has now been canceled.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday, December 10, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will be available on pay-per-view beginning at 10:00 PM ET. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 PM ET, with the early prelims beginning at 6:00 PM.

You can view the official weigh-in results below as they come in, courtesy of UFC.com

Main Card (PPV)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) vs Alex Morono (179.5)

Middleweight Bout: Darren Till (184.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)

UFC 282 Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Jay Perrin (136)

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs Chris Daukaus (242.5)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (186) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

UFC 282 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo (146) vs Alexander Hernandez (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown (145.5) vs Erik Silva (146)

Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs Daniel Da Silva (129)*

Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman (135) vs Steven Koslow (136)

