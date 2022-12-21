UFC 283 Title Challenger Jamahal Hill Reveals His Biggest Fear

Ahead of his UFC 283 main event with Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill has shed some light on what scares him.

“Sweet Dreams” is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Teixeira. The bout is for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship following the controversial draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.

With just a few weeks to prepare for the showdown in Rio de Janeiro, the pressure is on for Jamahal Hill. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hill discussed his career, his upcoming fight, and a fear that he’s had over the years as a professional MMA fighter.

Realizing His Potential

Jamahal Hill has often feared potentially dying before getting to reach his full potential in the Octagon. During the interview with Helwani, he explained that his upcoming fight will allow him to test his mettle as a fighter.

My biggest fear, my biggest fear for a while was dying without knowing how good I truly was, without know my true, true potential. And now I get to answer that question. – Jamahal Hill on his opportunity at UFC 283

Jamahal Hill is currently on a three-fight winning streak. He most recently defeated Thiago Santos via TKO at UFC on ESPN 40 in August. The No.7-ranked light heavyweight has enjoyed a sudden, surprise rise to the Light Heavyweight Title picture this month. Hill leapfrogged his original next opponent, the No.6-ranked Anthony Smith, to get this title bout.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Against former champion Glover Teixeira, Hill will indeed get to test his true potential as a fighter in the UFC’s volatile light heavyweight division. With just six weeks to prepare and in front of a partial home nation crowd for Teixeira, Hill may very well be the underdog for the biggest fight of his career thus far.

