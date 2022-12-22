UFC 284 Takes Another Hit After Costa/Whittaker Cancelation

UFC 284 is starting to lack a bit of depth after another big fight on the card fell through due to a recent withdrawal.

UFC 284 will take place on February 12th in Perth, AU, headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. The card’s co-main event, Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, was canceled earlier this week after botched negotiations with Costa.

UFC Perth is the UFC’s first event in Australia since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion has hosted international events in recent months in markets such as Abu Dhabi, Paris, and London.

Despite the high anticipation for UFC 284, the card has taken another big hit in the form of a massive flyweight matchup.

Kai Kara-France Withdraws From UFC 284 In Perth

In a recent Instagram post, Kai Kara-France revealed he won’t be able to fight at UFC 284 against Alex Perez.

“Unfortunately due to injury, I’ve had to pull out of my up coming fight in Perth,” Kara-France posted. “I’m gutted I won’t be able to fight in front of everyone in Aus. To everyone who supports me, Im sorry. This has been frustrating but I know I’m making the right decision. Hopefully me and [Alex Perez] can run it back next year. Enjoy the holidays and stay safe. Will see you back in the Octagon 2023. Much love everyone!”

Kara-France hasn’t fought since a loss to Brandon Moreno for the UFC interim flyweight title at UFC 277. Before that, he won three straight, including finishes of Cody Garbrandt and Rogério Bontorin.

It’s uncertain if Perez will remain on the card and face another opponent. The UFC hasn’t formally announced Kara-France’s withdrawal from UFC 284.

Other main card fights at UFC 284 include an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett. Light heavyweights Tyson Pedro and Mingyang Zhang will also feature.

It’s uncertain how long Kara-France will be sidelined, although it appears he’s looking forward to re-booking the Perez fight.

