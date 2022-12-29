UFC Adds Undefeated Dagestani KO Artist To Its Roster

The contingent of Dagestani fighters competing on MMA’s biggest stage appears to have gotten stronger with the addition of Sharaputdin Magomedov to the UFC roster.

Khabib Nurmagomedov arguably laid the foundations for a Dagestani invasion in the UFC, and it’s certainly picking up pace in recent times. As well as Islam Makhachev reaching the pinnacle of the promotion at lightweight this year, the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Tagir Ulanbekov, and Said Nurmagomedov have established themselves as dangerous forces inside the Octagon.

Now, that group has been joined by a new entity.

While those from the region are usually known for a smothering wrestling game, the UFC’s newest signee has been doing his best work with his fists. Magomedov, a 28-year-old knockout artist hailing from Makhachkala, is currently ranked by Tapology as Russia’s best middleweight fighter.

ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto took to Twitter this week to announce that “Shara Bullet” has signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC, as per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. He’s expected to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time midway through 2023.

The UFC has signed 28-year-old Sharaputdin Magomedov to a multifight deal, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Magomedov is 17-0 with 13 KOs and has experience in professional kickboxing. Expected to make his UFC debut in a May/June timeframe. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 29, 2022

It’s worth noting that despite Okamoto’s report mentioning 17-0, Sherdog currently has Magomedov’s record listed as 11-0, with 10 knockouts. The website’s associate editor, Jay Pettry, took to Twitter following news of the Dagestani’s signing to clear up his professional résumé.

The publication has a series of articles titled “The FF-Files,” which seek to expose attempts to alter records beyond their truthful numbers. The series notably gained attention prior to the sole UFC appearance of Askar Mozharov, whose history of name changes and fraudulent record manipulation saw his professional slate reduced from 25-7 to 15-14.

Interestingly, Magomedov’s record also came under scrutiny, with Sherdog determining that five fights featured under modified rules and one widely listed rematch hadn’t actually taken place.

Magomedov Involved In Russian Mall Brawl Months Before UFC Signing

While Sharaputdin Magomedov is likely somewhat of an unknown entity to many MMA fans, they may recognize his name from a recent unsavory incident at a Dagestani mall…

Magomedov, who trains out of Moscow’s GOR MMA gym, was investigated by police earlier this year after he was filmed getting into a fight with an individual on a mall security camera.

The clip shows “Shara Bullet” behind a kissing couple on an escalator. After exchanging words at the bottom, Magomedov was struck by the man before the pair engaged in an all-out brawl.

While the pair were split up before the incident became too serious, additional footage showed Magomedov subsequently waiting for the man around a corner. When he arrived, the 28-year-old dropped him with a right hand before viciously stomping on his head.

Magomedov later claimed that he took issue with the man and his girlfriend’s public display of affection.

One of my favorite prospects Sharaputdin Magomedov in big trouble. Apparently he was offended that the guy standing in front of him was kissing his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/nQndpHodFV — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 9, 2022

A report from Prosports.kz later noted that the actions of both men qualified as a “violation of public order” under the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. A public message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan also questioned how the video had emerged three months after the incident had been settled amicably.

What do you make of the UFC’s decision to sign Sharaputdin Magomedov?