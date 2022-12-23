UFC Fighter Takes Matters Into Own Hands, Stops Home Invasion

UFC veteran Lando Vannata is the latest fighter to use his mixed martial arts skillset to battle crime in his neighborhood.

Vannata was relaxing in his Albuquerque, NM home when he heard a break-in taking place at a neighboring residence.

Vannata described what happened in a recent Twitter thread.

According to Vannata, he saw an attempting home invader outside his house on Wednesday morning on a live video cam. He then chased the man down with a gun and in bare feet, despite temperatures in the 20s where he lives.

Vannata said the man then attempted to break into his car before Vannata hit the lock button to scare him. As the chase ensued, he called his neighbor to notify them about the situation.

Vannata then took matters into his own hands and used a flashlight and a gun in an attempt to find the trespasser hiding on the neighbor’s balcony. After coming face to face with him, Vannata then challenged him to a fight as he left the scene.

By the time officers arrived, Vannata said they told him that the squatter broke into another family’s home earlier in the night. Luckily, the residents were able to force him out after a brief scuffle inside.

The accused then escaped to a local shopping center after being chased down by Vannata before cops got a call matching his description. The housebreaker also allegedly assaulted a cyclist before fleeing into nearby woods.

It’s uncertain if the man Vannata chased down has been arrested at the time of this story.

Lando Vannata Puts A Halt To Home Break-In

MMA Fighting

Vannata has traded wins and losses in the UFC, earning victories over the likes of Yancy Medeiros and John Makdessi. He made his UFC debut against Tony Ferguson in July 2016.

Vannata isn’t the only fighter to stop crime in recent months. Back in March, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland and his friend stopped an active shooter while dining at a sushi restaurant.

Vannata is the latest example of an athlete becoming a crime-stopper in their town. Luckily, no one was hurt as a result of the incident and nothing ended up being stolen.

What is your reaction to Lando Vannata’s story?