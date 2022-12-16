UFC Chooses Iowa As Its First College-Sponsored Wrestling Program

The UFC is becoming a sponsor for one of the nation’s leading college wrestling programs, both male and female, The University of Iowa.

The UFC has risen up since the early 90s to become the leading mixed martial arts promotion on the planet. Athletes from all different backgrounds and walks of life come to compete to be the best.

The sport itself has grown so much that it rivals the more mainstream sports in fans and profit. Due to the massive following, many companies want to be sponsors of the UFC. Now the UFC is becoming a sponsor of another top sports organization, the Iowa wrestling program.

Iowa Wrestling in Instagram

This partnership between Iowa and the UFC is historic in that it is the first time the UFC has taken an interest in a college program financially. The Iowa wrestling program has had a long history of greatness. Both coaches, Tom Brand of the men’s team, and Clarissa Chun of the women’s team, are very happy with the sponsorship.

“The partnership between Iowa wrestling and UFC is a perfect fit,” Brands said in a release via Hawk Central. “We both celebrate tough, physical athletes who compete at the highest level. There is a bridge between wrestlers and fighters across the two sports. With this agreement, it is even more significant.”

The nature of the sponsorship will include hanging UFC signs inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, placing advertisements on wrestling radio shows, and UFC visibility on Iowa social platforms.

Iowa wrestling is among the most popular in the country. The program has led in attendance at matches every year since 2007.

Notably, Bella Mir, daughter of MMA legend Frank Mir is a member of the Iowa wrestling team. She signed on this fall and currently balances wrestling and MMA fighting. She has a pro record of 3-0.

Do you think the UFC should continue to sponsor more college teams?