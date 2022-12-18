UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (12/12-12/17): Muniz vs. Allen Booked

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for middleweight contender André Muniz, promising lightweight Joel Álvarez, unbeaten bantamweight prospect Javid Basharat, and featherweight veteran Andre Fili.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In recent days, a few big-name fights were reported, confirmed, or made official by the UFC and reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, check out the links below:

In what was a busy week for the UFC’s matchmakers, a number of lower-profile bouts were confirmed. For those, check out this week’s quick hits:

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes – UFC Vegas 70 (February 25)

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina – UFC 286 (March 18)

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva – UFC San Antonio (March 25)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev – UFC San Antonio (March 25)

For more detailed information on some bouts that may have flown under your radar between December 12 and December 17, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça – UFC Vegas 67 (January 14)

A week after his brother’s UFC debut was set, Javid Basharat has his third promotional assignment booked.

In what is no doubt a stacked bantamweight division, Basharat (13-0) has emerged as one of the leading prospects. The 27-year-old earned a contract in 2021 with a submission victory on Dana White‘s Contender Series. He’s continued that momentum in 2022 with a pair of decision victories inside the Octagon, first over Trevin Jones and then Tony Gravely.

If “The Snow Leopard” is to make it 3-0 in the promotion at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, he’ll have to blemish the record of newcomer Mateus Mendonça (10-0). The Brazilian made the most of his opportunity on DWCS this year, knocking out Ashiek Ajim in just 48 seconds. He’ll look to make a similar impact on debut by stopping the charge of Basharat.

Someone’s 0 has got to go in this bantamweight bout, which was first reported by Ag. Fight.

Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira – UFC 283 (January 21)

A week later, another undefeated 2022 DWCS graduate will look to make an impact, as Daniel Marcos announces his arrival at UFC 283 on January 21.

Marcos (13-0) will cross the border from his native Peru to appear as part of the UFC’s return to Brazil. The booking comes just months after “Soncora,” a former 300 Sparta champion, outpointed Brandon Lewis inside the Apex to forge himself a path to MMA’s biggest stage.

Looking to spoil the Peruvian’s debut and enjoy a victory in front of his compatriots will be Saimon Oliveira (18-4). The 31-year-old Brazilian hasn’t competed since losing his own promotional debut against Gravely this past January. Before that, Oliveira had extended his win streak to five by outpointing José Alday on DWCS.

This bantamweight scrap was first reported by El Comercio’s Gino Alva.

Tal como informó @elcomercio_peru + temprano, se confirma q peruano Daniel ‘Sóncora’ Marcos (13-0) peleará contra Saimon Oliveira (18-4) en #UFC283, en Río. Acá los detalles https://t.co/EJrRuGZPcS pic.twitter.com/XKmiJRjH1K — Gino Alva (@JefeGamabunta) December 12, 2022

Joel Álvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov – UFC 284 (February 11)

While the attention for the UFC’s return to Australia may be on the champ vs. champ main event, appearance of Robert Whittaker, and possible outing for Dan Hooker, a lightweight banger has been confirmed for the card.

At UFC 284, formerly ranked contender Joel Álvarez will share the Octagon with Zubaira Tukhugov, a teammate of headliner Islam Makhachev. Álvarez established his name as one of the most promising 155lbers with four straight victories, including a first-round TKO win over Thiago Moisés. But last time out, the Spaniard was the victim of Arman Tsarukyan’s rise, with the Russian-Armenian leaving him with a crimson mask thanks to some brutal elbows.

“El Fenómeno” will hope to bounce back at the expense of Tukhugov (20-5-1), who hasn’t appeared since a victory over Ricardo Ramos at UFC 267 last October. The Dagestani was set to make the walk at UFC 280 a few months back, but he withdrew a day prior to the event due to weight management issues.

This lightweight matchup was first reported by Eurosport España.

🚨 BREAKING: Per sources, Joel Álvarez will fight Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 284 in Australia. Lightweight, 3 rounds.



🚨 EXCLUSIVA: Joel Álvarez peleará contra Zubaira Tukhugov en el UFC 284 en Australia. Peso ligero, 3 asaltos. pic.twitter.com/bYSQ0oRw1N — KOlmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) December 13, 2022

André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen – UFC Vegas 70 (February 25)

Rising middleweight contender André Muniz finally has his next assignment set, with the 32-year-old set to meet Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 70 on February 25.

Since a pair of victories on DWCS, Muniz (23-4) has hit the ground running in the UFC with an unblemished 5-0 record. The Brazilian has made a massive impression in his last two outings, first by snapping the arm of BJJ ace Jacare Souza and then by dominantly outpointing Uriah Hall, whom he sent into retirement this past July at UFC 276.

Having risen to #11 in the rankings, “Sergipano” had targeted a top-10 opponent, with Marvin Vettori receiving a few callouts. But with no one answering his call, Muniz has accepted an unranked foe in Allen (20-5). “All In” is on his best UFC run, having won his last three. Following his recent victory over Krzysztof Jotko, Allen actually called Muniz out, with the Brazilian’s answer suggesting he was looking for higher-ranked names first.

With that not coming to fruition, he’s returned to Allen. The American will look to finally secure a number next to his name in this middleweight pairing, which was first reported by Ag. Fight.

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida – UFC Vegas 70 (February 25)

Featherweight veteran Andre Fili will make his 20th walk to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 70 on February 25.

Fili made an important appearance this past September, where he entered the cage off the back of a three-fight winless run that culminated with a 41-second knockout at the hands of Joanderson Brito. But at UFC Vegas 60, he returned to the win column by falling on the right side of a split decision against Bill Algeo.

“Touchy” Fili will look to secure his first win streak since 2019 next time out, something Lucas Almeida (14-1) will hope to prevent. The 31-year-old Brazilian made a successful debut this past June, stopping Mike Trizano at UFC Vegas 56. Having had an outing opposite Tukhugov cancelled on late notice, Almeida will make his sophomore appearance against Fili.

This featherweight fight was first reported by Eurosport Nederland’s Marcel Dorff.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



A featherweight scrap between Andre Fili and Lucas Almeida takes place on February 25th at #UFCVegas70 in the UFC APEX. pic.twitter.com/z41fMA3taE — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) December 16, 2022

Erick Gonzalez vs. Darrius Flowers – UFC Vegas 70 (February 25)

A lightweight fight between Erick Gonzalez and Darrius Flowers has also been added to UFC Vegas 70 on February 25.

For Gonzalez (14-7), the bout could mark last-chance saloon for his career inside the Octagon. Since signing in 2021, “The Ghost Pepper” has suffered a pair of emphatic stoppage losses. The first came via knockout at the hands of veteran submission specialist Jim Miller last October, while rising prospect Terrance McKinney tapped him out 10 months later.

To avoid the often-fatal three-fight skid, Gonzalez will need to spoil the debut of Darrius Flowers (12-5-1). “Beast Mode” extended his win streak to four this past August on DWCS, where a shoulder injury resulting from a slam to Amir Gogoladze brought proceedings to an end.

This lightweight bout was first reported by MMA Island.

Darrius Flowers will make his UFC debut against Erick Gonzalez on Feb. 25, per sources. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rsHYlDI6ly — MMA Island (@MMAisland) December 12, 2022

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti – UFC Vegas 71 (March 11)

Bantamweight prospect Mario Bautista will look to continue his fine form when he returns to action at UFC Vegas 71 on March 11.

Bautista (11-2) has been mightily impressive since returning from a year layoff this past February. While a loss to Trevin Jones in 2021 left him 2-2 in the Octagon, the 29-year-old has found his footing this year, going 3-0 in the space of nine months. After rebounding with a decision win against Jay Perrin, Bautista singled himself out as one to watch with consecutive first-round submission victories over Brian Kelleher and Benito Lopez.

He’ll look for a similar run in 2023, starting against Guido Cannetti (10-6). Despite being a couple of years the wrong side of 40, the Argentine has shown no sign of slowing down. With a first-round knockout of Kris Moutinho and even faster submission win over Randy Costa, “El Ninja” has formed a win streak in 2022 having entered the year on a three-fight skid.

This bantamweight contest was first reported by MMA Island.

Guido Cannetti vs. Mario Bautista being finalized for UFC event in Las Vegas on March 11th, per sources 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/LXTSvDq6JW — MMA Island (@MMAisland) December 16, 2022

Who do you envision having their hands raised in these UFC matchups?