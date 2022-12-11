UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (12/5-12/10): Rio/Perth Additions, Two Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for Australian welterweight Jamie Mullarkey, bantamweight veteran Cody Stamann, and the undefeated Farid Basharat.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In a period that saw former UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson have his next bout set for ONE Championship’s US debut, there was an absence of any major news regarding headliners, champions, and ranked matchups in the MMA leader.

There was, however, a couple of cancellations. For those failed pairings, and one replacement, see below:

Jeff Molina (OUT, Charles Johnson IN) vs. Jimmy Flick – UFC Vegas 67 (January 14)

Jarno Errens (OUT) vs. David Onama – UFC Vegas 67 (January 14)

For detailed information on some fights that may have flown under your radar between December 5 and December 10, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann – UFC 283 (January 21)

LFA and Shooto Brasil veteran Luan Luiz Lacerda will make his UFC debut when the promotion heads to his home country next month.

Lacerda (12-1) hasn’t tasted defeat since a first-round submission loss in what was his third professional outing back in 2014. Since then, the 29-year-old has won 10 straight, a run that includes a victory over formerly ranked UFC bantamweight Raulian Paiva. That win streak has also seen him collect nine submissions.

Looking to break the Brazilian’s strong form and spoil his UFC arrival in Rio de Janeiro will be promotional veteran Cody Stamann (20-5-1). “Spartan” has competed in the UFC since 2017, sharing the Octagon with the likes of reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and Song Yadong. In his last outing this past June at UFC Austin, Stamann rebounded from a three-fight skid by knocking out Eddie Wineland in under a minute.

This bantamweight matchup set for UFC 283 on January 21 was first reported by Alex Behunin.

🚨Breaking🚨



Cody Stamann is welcoming newcomer Luan Luiz Lacerda to the UFC on January 21st at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/INmWJVmmp1 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 6, 2022

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey – UFC 284 (February 11)

The likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker, Jimmy Crute, and Tyson Pedro have another Australian compatriot joining them in Perth for UFC 284 in the form of welterweight Jamie Mullarkey.

Mullarkey (15-5) has followed up his perfect 2-0 form in 2021 by trading a win and loss this year. While his win streak was snapped emphatically by Jalin Turner at UFC 272, the 28-year-old New South Wales native rebounded in a memorable Fight of the Night against Michael Johnson at UFC Vegas 58, outpointing “The Menace” via split decision.

The Aussie will hope to make it four wins in five outings when he makes the walk in front of his home fans next February to face Nasrat Haqparast (14-5). Like Mullarkey, the German-born Afghan bounced back from a loss in his most recent appearance, edging out John Makdessi at UFC Paris following consecutive defeats to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green.

This welterweight fight was first reported by MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun.

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Cortney Casey – UFC Vegas 69 (February 25)

UFC veteran Cortney Casey will look to turn her professional MMA record positive when she shares the cage with Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vegas 69 next February.

Casey (10-10) has struggled for consistency in the Octagon, defeating names like Randa Markos, Angela Hill, and Liana Jojua but falling short against Cynthia Calvillio, Michelle Waterson, Cláudia Gadelha, and Joanne Wood. While she’s mustered just one win streak during her eight-year UFC tenure, she’s suffered three losing skids.

And having dropped a split decision to Antonina Shevchenko this year, a setback against Jasudavicius (7-2) will change that number to four. After earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series last September, the Canadian opened her UFC account with a victory over Kay Hansen. But in her sophomore appearance, the 33-year-old was the victim of an almighty debut from Natália Silva.

This women’s flyweight bout was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Per sources, 🇨🇦@JasJasudavicius will face Cortney Casey in a flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on February 25, location TBD. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 6, 2022

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear – UFC 285 (March 4)

Highly touted bantamweight Farid Basharat is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023.

Basharat (9-0) built an impressive unbeaten record on the European regional scene that includes five rear-naked chokes prior to earning a shot on DWCS this year. While his first booking fell through owing to a weight miss from his opponent, the Afghan was rebooked and secured his path to the Octagon by outpointing Allan Begosso.

In his first UFC assignment, “Ferocious” will collide with Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4-1). “Da Monster” made his first promotional appearance at UFC San Diego this past August, going the distance with Youssef Zalal in a fun scrap that resulted in a majority draw.

Prior to that, the 28-year-old won four in a row, three of which ended via first-round submission. His last loss came to rising Bellator star Danny Sabatello.

This bantamweight contest was first reported by MMA Junkie’s Nolan King.

A bantamweight bout between Farid Basharat (9-0) and Da'Mon Blackshear (12-4-1) is targeted for #UFC285, sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. That's March 4 in Las Vegas. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 8, 2022

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams – UFC Fight Night (March 11)

Heavyweight prospect Lukasz Brzeski will look to secure his first UFC win next March when he faces fellow DWCS alum Karl Williams.

Brzeski (8-2-1) earned a contract on the UFC’s talent-finding show in 2021 with a third-round submission. While the result was later overturned to a no contest when the Pole was suspended following a positive test for clomiphene, “The Bull” maintained his Octagon opportunity, debuting at UFC San Diego. There, Brzeski fell on the wrong side of a much-disputed split decision.

He’ll look to right that wrong at the March 11 event by spoiling the debut of a heavyweight two years his senior in Williams (7-1). The Virgin Islands-born fighter secured a contract on DWCS this year by outpointing Jimmy Lawson. The victory marked his fourth straight, with his other successes coming under the XMMA, iKON FC, and PFL banners.

This heavyweight scrap was first reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff.

🚨🚨NEW FIGHT🚨🚨



A heavyweight fight between Lukasz Brzeski and Karl Williams takes place on March 11th. Location TBA. pic.twitter.com/6nsjuPNJdf — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) December 6, 2022

