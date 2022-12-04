UFC Orlando Results & Highlights: Thompson TKOs Holland

UFC Orlando took place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando Florida, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson clash with Kevin Holland in a matchup between two of the welterweight division’s best strikers. While in the co-main, UFC veterans Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena did battle in a welterweight bout.

Catch all the UFC Orlando highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Yazmin Jauregui def. Istela Nunes

Yazmin Jauregui is now 10-0 after demolishing Isleta Nunes via TKO in their strawweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Francis Marshall def. Marcelo Rojo

In this featherweight bout, Francis Marshall earned an impressive KO victory over Marcelo Rojo. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Phil Rowe def. Niko Price

In this welterweight bout, Phil Rowe came from behind in the final round to earn a TKO victory over veteran Niko Price.

Round one saw Price take the advantage early by teeing off on Rowe against the fence, but Rowe responded by wobbling Price with a huge right. In round two, Rowe took Price down several times, taking his back and attempting a submission.

Then in a wild, back-and-forth round three, Price landed an onslaught of strikes that almost finished Rowe. But Rowe responded by rocking Price and unloaded on him against the fence, forcing the ref to step in. Catch the finish below.

Eryk Anders def. Kyle Daukaus

In this middleweight bout, Eryk Anders earned a dominant TKO victory over Kyle Daukaus.

In round one, Anders dropped Daukaus with a huge right. But Daukaus survived and the duo later had a nasty clash of heads that saw Daukaus fall to his knees, before Anders dropped him yet again. Then in round two, Anders dropped Daukaus yet again and landed savage ground and pound, forcing the ref to step in. Catch the finish below.

ANDERS RAINED DOWN HAMMER FISTS FOR THE WIN 🔨 #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/jzL0OrPRgH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

Roman Dolidize def. Jack Hermansson

In this middleweight bout, Roman Dolidze earned his fourth consecutive win with a TKO over Jack Hermansson.

In round one, Hermansson got the takedown and dominated Dolidze in the clinch. Round two saw Hermansson get Dolidze to the ground again, but the Georgian locked Hermansson in a calf slicer and took his back, before finishing him with ground strikes. Catch the finish below.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa

Sergei Pavlovich took less than a minute to brutally TKO Tai Tuivasa in their heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

SERGEI FINISHED TAI IN LESS THAN A MINUTE 😱 #UFCORLANDO pic.twitter.com/4khO7XXMhh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

Matheus Nicolau def. Matt Schnell

In this flyweight clash, Matheus Nicolau got it done by TKO against Matt Schnell.

In round one, Nicolau dropped Schnell with a huge left and was the more successful landing significant strikes. Then in round two, Nicolau dropped Schnell yet again and finished him with savage ground strikes. Catch the finish below.

NICOLAU WAS FEROCIOUS TO THE FINISH 👊 #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/4AYgG4agup — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

Rafael Dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena

In the co-main event, Rafael Dos Anjos got the win with a submission of Bryan Barberena in their welterweight clash.

In round one, Dos Anjos got Barberena to the ground, before attempting an arm triangle. Then in round two, Dos Anjos took Barberena’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

RDA MAKES HISTORY WITH ANOTHER WIN AT #UFCORLANDO 👏 pic.twitter.com/A6ATN4TP5B — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

History has been made: @RdosAnjosMMA has just become the first fighter in UFC history to log 8 hours of Octagon time ⏰ #UFCOrlando — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland

In the main event, Stephen Thompson earned a TKO victory over Kevin Holland in a fight of the year contender.

Round one took place on the feet, with both fighters exchanging brutal strikes, with Holland landing the more powerful. The back-and-forth nature of the fight continued in round two, with Thompson rocking Holland towards the end. In round thee, Thompson had continued success landing heavy strikes and head kicks, but Holland simply ate everything.

In round four, Thomson piled on some devastating offense, sending Holland to the canvas late on. Then in between rounds, Holland’s corner chose to stop the fight due to a hand injury he sustained. Catch the highlights below.

After four INCREDIBLE rounds this one comes to an end!@WonderboyMMA leaves #UFCOrlando with a TKO victory after Kevin Holland's corner calls for a stop due to a hand injury pic.twitter.com/QheKmWI5EK — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland via TKO: R4, 5.00

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Rafael Dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena via submission: R2, 3.20

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def. Matt Schnell via TKO: R2, 1.44

Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa via KO: R1, 0.54

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidize def. Jack Hermansson via TKO: 4.06

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders def. Kyle Daukaus via TKO: R2, 2.45

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe def. Niko Price via TKO: R3, 3.26

Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def. Emily Ducote (30-27×3)

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida def. Scott Holtzman via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson def. Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy def. Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall def. Marcelo Rojo via KO: R2, 1.14

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui def. Istela Nunes via TKO: R2, 4.06