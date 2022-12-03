UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland Results & Highlights

UFC Orlando takes place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando Florida, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson clash with Kevin Holland in a matchup between two of the welterweight division’s best strikers. While in the co-main, UFC veterans Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena will do battle in a welterweight bout.

And don’t forget to catch the early prelims, which will feature our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between middleweights Jack Hermansson and Roman Dolidze.

Only one fighter missed weight at the weigh-ins, with Phil Rowe tipping the scales 2.5 pounds over the welterweight limit. His fight with Niko Price will proceed, however Rowe will be fined 30% of his fight purse.

And one fight was cancelled shortly after the weigh-ins. Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez both made weight, but Cortez was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a medical issue.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Orlando highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (10:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena vs Rafael Dos Anjos

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau vs Matt Schnell

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich

Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson vs Roman Dolidize

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price vs Phil Rowe

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Emily Ducote

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs Scott Holtzman

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs Marc Diakiese

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs Jonathan Pearce

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy vs Genaro Valdez

Featherweight Bout: Marcelo Rojo vs Francis Marshall

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes