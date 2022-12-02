UFC Orlando Official Weigh-In Results: One Fight Cancellation

UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland takes place live tomorrow, December 3, 2022, from the Amway Center in Orlando Florida, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as the bouts become official!

In the main event, former UFC title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will go up against Kevin Holland in a battle between two of the best strikers in the welterweight division. The co-main event will see Rafael dos Anjos face Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena.

Our Sleeper Scrap of the Week features middleweights Jack Hermansson and Roman Dolidze competing early in the main card.

Also on the main card will be another “Bam Bam” in Tai Tuivasa going up against Sergei Pavlovich in a top-10 heavyweight tilt. Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell and Roman Dolidze, and Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus round out the main-card lineup.

UFC Orlando Weigh-In Results

The UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland weigh-in results took place today, and only one fighter missed weight. Phil Rowe came in 2.5 pounds over the welterweight limit and, as a result, will be fined 30% of his fight purse. His bout against Niko Price will proceed as scheduled.

However, there was one cancellation shortly after the weigh-in results. Although Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez both made weight, Cortez was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a medical issue.

You can view the official results from the scale below, courtesy of UFC.com.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170) vs Kevin Holland (170.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (170)

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (126) vs Matt Schnell (126)

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (266) vs Sergei Pavlovich (255)

Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (186) vs Roman Dolidize (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (184.5)

Preliminary Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170) vs Phil Rowe (173.5)*

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Emily Ducote (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154.5) vs Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (156) vs Marc Diakiese (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (145) vs Jonathan Pearce (146)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (125) vs Amanda Ribas (125)

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy (156) vs Genaro Valdez (156)

Featherweight Bout: Marcelo Rojo (145) vs Francis Marshall (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs Istela Nunes (114.5)