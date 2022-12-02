UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland takes place live tomorrow, December 3, 2022, from the Amway Center in Orlando Florida, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as the bouts become official!

In the main event, former UFC title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will go up against Kevin Holland in a battle between two of the best strikers in the welterweight division. The co-main event will see Rafael dos Anjos face Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena.

Also on the main card will be another “Bam Bam” in Tai Tuivasa going up against Sergei Pavlovich in a top-10 heavyweight tilt. Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell, Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze, and Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus round out the main-card lineup.

UFC Orlando Weigh-In Results

Credit: MMA Fighting

The UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland weigh-in results take place today, and you can keep track of the official results from the scale right here. Below, you can find the full lineup and viewing information for tomorrow night’s event.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes