MMA Fans React To ESPN Raising UFC PPV Price Again

Being a fan of the UFC is once again set to become more expensive with another increase to the price of the promotion’s pay-per-view events on ESPN+.
On Wednesday, the Sports Business Journal broke the news of the price hike, which will see the MMA leader’s marquee events cost American viewers $79.99 on ESPN+. That’s a $5 rise from the figure fans paid for PPV events this year.
The increase is set to come into effect in 2023, starting with the UFC 283 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, with Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno colliding for flyweight gold in the co-main event.
Disney’s decision marks the fourth time PPV prices have increased since the UFC and ESPN’s struck a broadcast deal in 2019. At the start of the partnership, fans paid $59.99 to watch fighters in action on the PPV stage.
ESPN+, the subscription platform required for viewers to purchase PPVs, also recently enforced a price hike that saw a 43% rise from $6.99 to $9.99.
The affordability, or lack of for many, comes in contrast to fans from a number of other nations. In the United Kingdom, for example, a subscription to BT Sport brings with it the majority of PPVs for no extra cost, barring events such as those headlined by Conor McGregor. In 2022, UK fans only had to splash extra cash for October’s UFC 280 event.
MMA Fans React To Upcoming 2023 UFC PPV Increase
Unsurprisingly, UFC fans and pundits were quick to flock to social media to give their takes on the latest increase. Many focused on the frequency of the prise rises, with a few tallying up the total yearly cost for fans to enjoy UFC events.
As expected, given Dana White and the UFC’s complaints about the illegal streaming of events, some suggested that it’s no surprise so many flock to streaming sites to view the fights inside the Octagon over forking out close to $80.
With price hikes becoming a yearly occurrence for UFC PPVs, one Twitter user pondered what the cost of being a fan will be in a few years’ time.
As the debate surrounding fighter pay rages on, some accused the promotion of continuing to be an exploitative entity. One insisted that the UFC is quickly losing “the trust and love” of its fans.
Given that the quality of many PPV cards has come under scrutiny throughout 2022, some fans insisted that the UFC must step up its matchmaking efforts to create events worthy of such a high price tag.
Although one user did joke that they’d pay three figures should the promotion agree to stop airing advertisements for the Power Slap League…
The promotion wasn’t without its supporters, though. One fan criticized those who are complaining over a $5 increase, insisting that the events are worth it.
What do you make of the latest hike to UFC PPV prices?