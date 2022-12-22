MMA Fans React To ESPN Raising UFC PPV Price Again

Being a fan of the UFC is once again set to become more expensive with another increase to the price of the promotion’s pay-per-view events on ESPN+.

On Wednesday, the Sports Business Journal broke the news of the price hike, which will see the MMA leader’s marquee events cost American viewers $79.99 on ESPN+. That’s a $5 rise from the figure fans paid for PPV events this year.

The increase is set to come into effect in 2023, starting with the UFC 283 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, with Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno colliding for flyweight gold in the co-main event.

.@UFC PPVs on @ESPNPlus will increase in price from $74.99 this year to $79.99 next year, starting with #UFC283 in January, per @Disney.



🔲 Disney says the move reflects "the value of ESPN+ and the popularity and quality of UFC events," and that it doesnt impact ESPN+ sub price. pic.twitter.com/PBf0cMTIUE — Adam Stern (@A_S12) December 22, 2022

Disney’s decision marks the fourth time PPV prices have increased since the UFC and ESPN’s struck a broadcast deal in 2019. At the start of the partnership, fans paid $59.99 to watch fighters in action on the PPV stage.

ESPN+, the subscription platform required for viewers to purchase PPVs, also recently enforced a price hike that saw a 43% rise from $6.99 to $9.99.

The affordability, or lack of for many, comes in contrast to fans from a number of other nations. In the United Kingdom, for example, a subscription to BT Sport brings with it the majority of PPVs for no extra cost, barring events such as those headlined by Conor McGregor. In 2022, UK fans only had to splash extra cash for October’s UFC 280 event.

MMA Fans React To Upcoming 2023 UFC PPV Increase

Unsurprisingly, UFC fans and pundits were quick to flock to social media to give their takes on the latest increase. Many focused on the frequency of the prise rises, with a few tallying up the total yearly cost for fans to enjoy UFC events.

This will be the 4th time since 2019 that ESPN has increased the price of the UFC PPV. Price was $59.99 in 2019 and now will be 79.99; a solid 25% increase over 4 years. Rather ridiculous. https://t.co/iK2TyfTVuQ — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) December 22, 2022

$960 to watch every UFC PPV on ESPN+. And that's not counting the subscription to ESPN+, which takes you over $1,000. https://t.co/OtXahLIB2C — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) December 22, 2022

As expected, given Dana White and the UFC’s complaints about the illegal streaming of events, some suggested that it’s no surprise so many flock to streaming sites to view the fights inside the Octagon over forking out close to $80.

Lmao $80 bucks for a UFC PPV eh?



Omg why do people stream? Whyyyyyyyyy — Eddie Law 👊 (@ELaw32) December 22, 2022

instead of spending $80 on UFC PPV it’s much smarter to just stream the PPV and make an $80 bet on the fighter you think is most likely to win — puci (@vlecki) December 22, 2022

With price hikes becoming a yearly occurrence for UFC PPVs, one Twitter user pondered what the cost of being a fan will be in a few years’ time.

At this rate, by 2027 the price of a UFC PPV is going to reach $99.99 pic.twitter.com/JiRIZ1c0dO https://t.co/CTM9FrXP35 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) December 22, 2022

As the debate surrounding fighter pay rages on, some accused the promotion of continuing to be an exploitative entity. One insisted that the UFC is quickly losing “the trust and love” of its fans.

The UFC is as profitable as ever but the trust and love from the fans is slipping. They aren’t making the fights fans want as much, they are price gouging PPV’s and there is a fighter pay problem with over half the roster. I miss the old UFC. PPV’s better be stacked for $80. https://t.co/J6UMkOTQj9 — Curtis T (@CTLikesSports) December 22, 2022

Haven’t ordered a UFC PPV in year or two because of the price increases. $80 to sit at home and watch a PPV? Naw, I’m good. I’ll watch the replay for free in a month. https://t.co/c77mGPImpt — King Thanos (@KingThanos02) December 22, 2022

Given that the quality of many PPV cards has come under scrutiny throughout 2022, some fans insisted that the UFC must step up its matchmaking efforts to create events worthy of such a high price tag.

Although one user did joke that they’d pay three figures should the promotion agree to stop airing advertisements for the Power Slap League…

I’ll pay $100 per UFC ppv if they guarantee me no power slap advertisements during my viewing experience — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) December 22, 2022

Ridiculous, the number of buys per card will continue to plummet. Dana and Hunter better come with 3 title fight cards and 4 other stars to put on bangers on the main card if they want people to pay $80 for a damn PPV. I remember when it was $40 for a ufc PPV🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/YirW5GpP55 — John (@jmcfall97) December 22, 2022

The promotion wasn’t without its supporters, though. One fan criticized those who are complaining over a $5 increase, insisting that the events are worth it.

The amount of people that complain over a $5 increase for a @ufc PPV is staggering to me. It’s $5 more dollars. Just STFU and order it. You know it’s worth it so chill the fuck out. #ufc — Jon Orlando (@jonorlando) December 22, 2022

What do you make of the latest hike to UFC PPV prices?