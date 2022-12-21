10 Most Utilized UFC Referees In 2022

After a successful year of UFC fights it is time to recognize the referees who officiated the most fights in the calendar year.

Each year, hundreds of UFC fighters stepped into the cage looking for a win and a piece of glory. Many times, we see fighters get knocked out, submitted, or in dangerous positions but they are always under the watchful eye of the referee.

It is the referee’s job to make sure fighters are safe while they’re fighting inside the cage. This year, the UFC saw a number of referees inside the Octagon, but a handful of them stand out from the pack.

Being an MMA referee is not an easy job. There is a lot of training that goes into becoming an official, and they must be on top of their game as well inside the cage. Things happen quickly, and decisions must be made in the blink of an eye. As a result, sometimes these UFC referees get some hate for the decisions they make inside the cage.

Here is a list of the top 10 most frequently used UFC officials from this year.

Kerry Hatley – 12 fights

Jacob Montalvo – 18 fights

Dan Miragliotta – 19 fights

Mike Beltran – 33 fights

Marc Goddard – 37 fights

Jason Herzog – 44 fights

Keith Peterson – 58 fights

Chris Tognoni – 63 fights

Mark Smith – 70 fights

Herb Dean – 90 fights

On this list, several names stand out. Over the years, a few of these men have become notable for their stellar job inside the cage. Topping the list is Herb Dean. He has been an MMA referee since the ’90s. In 2022, he officiated 90 UFC fights leading the way and being on hand for some of the best fights of the year.

Applause should be given to all of these officials for their dedication to the sport and to keeping fighters safe. It is not easy to fly all over the world to attend these shows while keeping themselves prepared to be ready in the most stressful of situations.

Do you have a favorite UFC referee that you like to see in the cage?

List compiled by MMA Junkie.