UFC Vegas 66 Performance Bonus Winners

The UFC closed out 2022 with a surprisingly stacked Fight Night event that ended up delivering a solid night of action for fans.

There were a number of fighters that likely deserved Performance of the Night bonuses, but only two results from the main card earned those honors while Fight of the Night went to a lightweight scrap that many fans had circled prior to the event.

Performances Of The Night

Striker vs. grappler matchups make up the foundation of MMA and the origins of the UFC, and even today we get examples of that style clash with bouts like Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage.

Through the first couple minutes it looked as if Brundage’s wrestling might pose a problem for Oleksiejczuk, but “Hussar” ended up getting top position to rain down brutal ground and pound and end the fight.

NASTY GROUND AND POUND LED TO THE FINISH 👊#UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/Dalyz8KrCf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

The first-round finish was Oleksiejczuk’s second in a row, and the 27-year-old also earned an extra $50K to close out the year.

Back to back first round finishes for Michal Oleksiejczuk👏 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/2pNqKAFlCH — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Most fans probably expected the featherweight matchup between Alex Caceres and Julian Erosa to be a decent technical battle, but Caceres ended up using the moment to score the most impressive victory of his career.

After a back-and-forth opening to the fight, “Bruce Leeroy” missed a left hand and immediately followed it with a kick from the same side that caught Erosa completely off guard and sent him to the mat.

WHAT A KICK FROM BRUCE LEEROY 😮 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/Kc1eEuchvB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

Caceres swarmed Erosa to secure the first knockout of his UFC career, which deservedly earned “Bruce Leeroy” a Performance of the Night bonus.

3️⃣ finishes to start off the Main Card!!@BruceLeeroyGlow gets the job done in round 1👊 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/xNIwQbaqSe — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Fight Of The Night

The lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Bobby Green only lasted about a round and a half, but in that time both men lived up to the expectations many fans had for the matchup.

The opening round saw Dober take the center of the cage, but a relaxed Green appeared comfortable working from the outside with his jab and counter strikes. Dober still managed to land a few big punches, but the 34-year-old found himself considerably behind in the overall striking stats after the opening five minutes.

The second round began largely the same as the first, although Dober’s efforts to mix in more kicks and body shots quickly began to even things out. That varied striking approach and constant pressure finally paid off when Dober caught Green standing still against the cage and landed a massive left hook.

DREW DOBER LAID OUT BOBBY GREEN 😬 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/3z600Cvjk0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

Dober’s win likely established him as a candidate for a Performance of the Night bonus, but the success Green had in the first round made this bout more than worthy of Fight of the Night and an extra $50K for both men.

